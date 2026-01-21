Friday, January 23, 2026
HomeArticlesGiveaway: 4 Tickets to PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure”
Articles

Giveaway: 4 Tickets to PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure”

Kate Reed
Kate Reed
0

Calling all PAW Patrol fans! We’re giving away 4 tickets to see the lovable pups live on stage in PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure” — the action-packed theatrical experience that brings Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and the rest of the team right to life!

This unforgettable family show is coming to Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, AZ, and we want one lucky family (or group of friends!) to join the fun!

📅 Show Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026
🕑 Time: 2:00 PM performance
📍 Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003

🎭 What to Expect

PAW Patrol Live! is a high-energy, interactive stage show that brings the heroic pups to life with exciting music, fun storytelling, and plenty of laughs for kids and adults alike. It’s perfect for toddlers, preschoolers, and early elementary-aged fans — especially those who love adventure and teamwork!

Expect:

  • Favorite characters from the hit TV series

  • Bright costumes and colorful sets

  • Music, dancing, and family-friendly fun

  • Confetti and special effects (including flashing lights) — so be ready for a theatrical experience!

Enter for your chance to win 4 free tickets to the 2PM show on Feb. 7th!

Giveaway Entry Form

Enter for your chance to win!

"*" indicates required fields

First Name*
Last Name*
City*

Good luck — and may the mightiest pups save the day! 🐾

Previous article
Award-Winning Gilbert Dance Crew Remains Bonded in Fatherhood
Next article
Carried Through Motherhood: My Love Letter Hope & Plum
Kate Reed
Kate Reedhttp://www.raisingarizonakids.com

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,637FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES

The language of disability: Words matter, but getting it right isn’t...

Pandemic road trip: A short beach escape proved worth the risk

AAP: Nationwide pandemic strategy needed as COVID-19 diagnoses soar

Reading Tea Leaves

Enter to Win tickets to see Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie

Providing Community Support for Girls in Need