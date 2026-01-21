Giveaway: 4 Tickets to PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure”

Calling all PAW Patrol fans! We’re giving away 4 tickets to see the lovable pups live on stage in PAW Patrol Live! “A Mighty Adventure” — the action-packed theatrical experience that brings Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, Everest and the rest of the team right to life!

This unforgettable family show is coming to Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, AZ, and we want one lucky family (or group of friends!) to join the fun!

📅 Show Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

🕑 Time: 2:00 PM performance

📍 Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 W Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85003

🎭 What to Expect

PAW Patrol Live! is a high-energy, interactive stage show that brings the heroic pups to life with exciting music, fun storytelling, and plenty of laughs for kids and adults alike. It’s perfect for toddlers, preschoolers, and early elementary-aged fans — especially those who love adventure and teamwork!

Expect:

Favorite characters from the hit TV series

Bright costumes and colorful sets

Music, dancing, and family-friendly fun

Confetti and special effects (including flashing lights) — so be ready for a theatrical experience!

Enter for your chance to win 4 free tickets to the 2PM show on Feb. 7th!

Good luck — and may the mightiest pups save the day! 🐾