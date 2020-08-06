Businesses jump in to provide on-site care, supervise digital learning

If you’re a working parent who can’t be at home supervising your child’s online education until in-person classes can start, this school year won’t be easy. Several organizations are stepping in to help — for a price.

Tutor Time is offering “The Prep Lab,” a program for elementary school students ages 5-12. Trained teachers will help children stay engaged with their learning platforms, complete daily assignments and connect as needed with their school and teachers. Flexible scheduling options include a new, full-day option.

Arizona Sunrays and Impact Gymnastics in Phoenix are both offering programs for kids in grades K-10. The programs run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays (Impact also offers half days) and range from $314 to $979 per month, depending on how many days are needed. The gyms oversee kids’ virtual learning and offer structured activities in small groups throughout the day.

Varsity Tutors has launched School@Home with options that include free after-school enrichment courses in hundreds of subjects, small group supplemental classes where students can work with a group of their choosing, or a full instructor-led online homeschooling curriculum. The latter includes assessments and a guidance counselor to help build a personalized learning plan, enrichment classes, social opportunities via small group classes, virtual field trips and an accreditation counselor to ensure students get credit for their work. Paid programs range from $500 to $1,300 per month.