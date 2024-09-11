Out-of-the-box Birthday Party Ideas in Phoenix & Tucson

Wanting to do something a little extra special for your child’s next birthday party? Maybe it’s a milestone birthday—like turning double digits or entering the teen years. Or perhaps your child has requested to do something unique that none of their friends have done before.

Here are three local ideas that are not only going to be Instagram-worthy, but will surely be a crowd pleaser too!

PHOENIX

Fantastic Fire Department

Fire up for blazing hot birthday fun! When you host a birthday with The Fantastic Fire Department®, your child and the birthday guests will get the chance to interact with a fire truck up close while seeing the lights flashing and hearing the sirens blaring. The big red fire truck arrives with a team of friendly firefighters to deliver a high energy, hands-on experience with interactive play and learning opportunities, real firefighter gear the kids can wear, custom themed games, prizes, contests, tons of authentic fire equipment. With some add-on packages, guests can even go for a ride in the big truck! Birthday packages start at $335. Find out more at fantasticfiredept.com/phoenix

Roadhouse Cinemas

Let your child feel like a movie star when they celebrate their birthday at Roadhouse Cinemas in Scottsdale. With three different party options, your event can include a private movie screening room, kids’ popcorn packs for guests (complete with popcorn, a drink, and a snack), goodie bags, a photo booth, choice of meal, a special gift for the birthday boy or girl, and more! Birthday packages start at $525. Find out more at roadhousecinemas.com/movie-theater/scottsdale/events

The Pink Tea Pot

Plan a party that’s fit for a princess when you book your event at The Pink Tea Pot in Gilbert. Choose from the Princess Tea Party package (recommended for ages 3 and up), where the birthday kid and guests will get to enjoy a live princess of your choice, finger sandwiches, juice served in teapots, a mini makeover for the birthday princess, games, an interactive story time led by a princess, and a princess themed cake.

Or book the Fancy Tea Party packages (for ages 8 and up) which includes at least two party helpers, personalized digital invitations, finger sandwiches, tea or juice in teapots, a mini makeovers for all guests, dress up with hats, gloves, and bracelets, and more! Birthday packages start at $400. Find out more at thepinkteapotaz.com

TUCSON

Pam’s Fizzy Factory

At Tucson’s only Luxury Kids’ Spa-Themed Party Place, your child and their friends can experience the ultimate pampering party. Suitable for kids ages 2-16, there’s something for everyone. Choose a Princess Makeover for one child or a Diva Spa-tacular Party for 6 to 12 guests. Party packages range from 1.5 to 2 hours, and most include a mini manicure, mini pedicure and a relaxing facial.

Or, bring the party to you when you rent the “Sparty” Spa Bus. The Sparty Bus experience includes 5 guests (including the guest of honor), 1.5 hours, travel of up to 20 miles from Tucson Mall, use of luxurious spa robes and headbands, Princess of Honor crowning with birthday tiara, mini manicure, mini pedicure, mini facial or make-up with face gems, pink carpet entrance and finale, a birthday toast, party hostesses, and more! Party packages start at $149. Sparty Spa Bus package starts at $599. For more, visit pamsfizzyfactoryspaparties.com

Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Party like an animal when you host your child’s birthday at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Party packages include two hour rental of the Education Center, visits with Education Ambassador Animals, up to 15 youth guests, activities (geared for children 6 and up), tableware, decorations, tables and chairs, goody bags for up to 15 kids, a birthday certificate, and the option to add on a gift basket. Space is limited and filled on a first come, first served basis. Packages start at $275. For more, visit hssaz.org

TRAK Tucson

TRAK (Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids) is a non-profit organization based in Tucson offering children with and without special medical and developmental needs the opportunity to serve their community through the joy of animal interaction.

The celebration area at TRAK is the perfect spot for hosting your child’s birthday with 2 and 4-legged furry and feathered friends at the ranch. The TRAK animals love birthday parties and are eager to help your child celebrate!

TRAK birthday party packages include 1.5 hours of supervised open animal interaction, a private petting zoo, hand-led horse rides, a birthday party coordinator, a park-like, private area with a ramada, benches and animal interaction enclosure, complete with a mister system and fans to keep cool. Packages start at $350 for members, or $400 for non-members. For more, visit traktucson.org