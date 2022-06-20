East Valley Leading Ladies and Arizona Mommies are teaming up with over 20 local businesses to host a family fun charity giveback event on June 25 for the benefit of local non-profit Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels.

The event—held from 10 am – 1 pm—will feature food trucks, music, pop-up shops and free kids activities sponsored by local small businesses – carnival games, crafts, activities, music and a family photo spot. There are over 40 things to do at the event.

Admission is $10 per vehicle. The proceeds benefit Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels which is a non-profit making a difference for children fighting cancer and their families. They are most notably recognized for their comfy cozy chemo adaptive apparel for port management and staying comfortable during treatments. All the warrior families Amanda Hope serves (children fighting cancer and other life threatening illnesses) will be able to come and enjoy the event for free.

The event is made possible by over 20 small businesses (mostly women owned) who have partnered to provide this event for the community. Several small businesses have sponsored kids’ activity stations for the event. Additionally, food trucks and merchants have committed to giving up to 20% of their event profit back to Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels.

The event will be held at Mountain Park Church on Saturday, June 25 in Phoenix Arizona located at 16461 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85048.

For more information visit https://east-valley-leading-ladies.square.site/june-charity-giveback

About East Valley Leading Ladies:

East Valley Leading Ladies is a community for female entrepreneurs and leaders focused on Building Bridges & Opening Doors for one another through natural networking. Monthly events are held on the second Wednesday of the month 6-8 pm and each event highlights different ladies in the network as featured vendors, venues and hosts.