A Guide to Dental & Vision Insurance for Infants & Children

When your baby arrives, securing health insurance is a top priority. But don’t forget about dental and vision coverage! These types of insurance are just as important for your child’s overall well-being. This guide will help you understand everything you need to know about dental and vision insurance for children, making it easier for you to ensure your little one gets the care they need as they grow.

When and Why to Get Coverage

As soon as your baby starts teething around 6 months, it’s a good idea to consider dental insurance. Cavities can develop quickly, even in babies, so having coverage ensures your child gets the care they need. Regular dental visits help monitor their oral health and provide tips for healthy development.

In school-aged children, poor oral health can lead to missed school days. However, most dental issues are preventable with good hygiene and regular check-ups. Investing in dental insurance will set them up for success.

Don’t forget about vision health! Schedule your child’s first eye exam between 6 months and 1 year old, then follow up by age 3, and every two to three years after that. Regular visits to the eye doctor help keep track of their vision and catch any issues early on.

What To Look for In Coverage

When choosing dental and vision insurance for your little ones, take some time to compare plans and see what they cover. Think about your children’s ages and their needs for the upcoming year. Don’t forget to check the overall costs, including deductibles and co-pays, and see if the insurance has a good network of dentists and eye doctors, including pediatric specialists. This will help you save money and ensure your kids get the care they need!

For dental coverage, look for plans that cover most preventive care, like check-ups and cleanings, as well as essential treatments like fillings and extractions. It’s also great if they include fluoride treatments and sealants to help prevent cavities. For vision coverage, make sure the plan includes eye exams, vision screenings and help with the cost of glasses.

Future Needs to Consider

Around age 6, your child’s permanent teeth will start coming in. It’s important to get dental sealants for their back teeth to protect them. By age 7, your dentist may recommend an orthodontist visit to check for braces. A plan that helps with dental work and orthodontics can be helpful.

As your child grows, their visual needs may change, so it’s important to have a plan that covers regular eye exams, glasses and any necessary treatments, especially as older children and teens may experience frequent headaches or difficulty focusing.

How To Get Coverage

Getting dental and vision insurance for your infant and child is crucial for their health and happiness. Early coverage helps prevent issues and supports their growth. Check your employer’s plan for family coverage options or consider individual plans and state programs like Medicaid or CHIP to fit your family’s needs.

Sarah Sharits is the Corporate Communications Manager with Delta Dental of Arizona. Sarah talks about her dogs a lot and enjoys running, being an Auntie and obsessively researching purchases before she makes them.