The Tooth Development Timeline

Your child’s teeth do more than give them a smile. They help them chew, speak clearly, and shape their face. The journey of their teeth actually begins before birth.

Before Birth

Between six and eight weeks of pregnancy, the soft tissues of future teeth start forming. By three to four months, hard tissues begin developing. At birth, the crowns of 20 baby teeth are nearly complete, though still hidden in the jaw.

Baby Teeth Arrive

Primary teeth usually start appearing between six and twelve months. By age three, most children have all 20 baby teeth, ten on top and ten on the bottom. Teeth usually erupt in this order: incisors, first molars, canines, then second molars. Baby teeth are essential for chewing, speaking, and holding space for permanent teeth. The first dental visit should happen after the first tooth appears or by the first birthday.

Losing Baby Teeth

Around age six, baby teeth begin to fall out in the same order they arrived. By age 12, most children have lost all their baby teeth.

Permanent Teeth

As the jaw grows, 32 permanent teeth emerge. Regular brushing, flossing, and checkups help keep your child’s teeth and smile healthy for many years.