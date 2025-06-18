Choosing your School

Moving to a new school district in most cases is fairly straightforward; however, in Arizona, if often poses MANY questions as there are several K-12 tuition-free options to explore!
By Dr. Kris and Ms. Rita Sippel
The Gilbert area offers varied options for K-12 District and Charter School, tuition-free education. Here you’ll find a brief overview of some options to consider.
Gilbert has a premier education system and offers many choices and experiences for families. Researching and exploring the tuition-free (District and Charter) school options is essential in the decision-making process. Reflecting and knowing what experience suits your child and family is the next best step, whether it’s online research or setting up tours for an in-person experience.
Whether you chose a district or charter school, there is a process of enrollment that varies from school to school. School Choice and public tuition-free schools set Arizona aside from numerous states across the country. Choices are plentiful and the doors are open regardless of your address.
A Local’s Perspective to Help Guide Your Educational Decision!
Local resident Kelli Beard found the below checklist helpful in guiding her family’s educational pathway!
- Does the school offer different experiences (Classical Liberal Arts, Gifted, Montessori, Performing Arts, Traditional, Special Education, etc.)?
- Is the proximity of the school important to you? Do you need/want preschool, K-6, 7-12, within minutes of each other?
- Does the school’s calendar schedule work for your family?
- Is the arrival/dismissal process streamlined and well organized? Does it work with your schedule?
- Do you need before/after care? Does the school offer it at times you need?
- Are there reasonable class sizes and above-average classroom resources?
- What is the school’s teaching approach (large-group direct instruction/small group project-based)?
- What are the homework expectations and uniform options? Do they align with your family’s wants?
- What is the school’s curriculum? Does the school offer electives, specials, access to EVIT and/or extracurricular activities that are important to you? Are they available to every child?
- What is the school’s recess and discipline philosophy, and how is it implemented? Does it align with your beliefs?
- What parent involvement is allowed/ encouraged in the classroom setting? Are there opportunities for parents and/ or grandparents to volunteer?
- Does the school provide the special education services your family desires?
- What is the school’s participation in field trips? Are parents allowed to chaperone?
- Is there daily/weekly principal communication?
- Is there a streamlined communication process between teacher and student/family?
- Is the overall campus friendly and approachable, and feel like a good fit?
- Is there a sense of community amongst school attendees, families, and local neighborhoods?
- Is the campus clean and well maintained? Does it feel safe to you?
- Is family participation/volunteering encouraged and welcomed?
- Does the school spirit and focus meet your family’s needs?
- Is your child valued and important?
- What is the registration process? Are there multiple steps?
San Tan Charter School is now accepting applications for the 2025–26 school year. Visit santancharterschool.com to learn more, schedule a tour or to enroll.
Sources: gilbertaz.gov/residents/education-schools and publiccharters.org