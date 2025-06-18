Summer Meal Programs Across Arizona

Summer is a time for kids to relax, enjoy the sunshine, and take a break from schoolwork. However, for many children and families, the end of the school year means losing access to school meals.

Fortunately, several programs are available throughout the state to provide free meals to children during the summer months, ensuring that they continue to receive the nutrition they need to grow, learn, and stay healthy.

Here are some meal programs that are available and information on how to access these services if your child is in need:

Summer Food Service Program (SFSP)

One of the main programs in Arizona that helps provide free meals to kids during the summer is the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). This federally funded initiative, administered by the USDA, ensures that children in low-income areas receive free meals when school is not in session. The program serves nutritious breakfast, lunch, and sometimes snacks at various locations, such as schools, community centers, parks, and libraries.

In Arizona, the SFSP operates in a variety of locations, including Phoenix and Tucson, as well as rural communities. The program is open to all children ages 18 and under (they do not have to be enrolled in any specific school or program to participate). You can check with local sites to find out where these meals are being served and what times they are available.

Finding Summer Meal Sites in Arizona

Another option is to visit the Arizona Department of Education (ADE) website, where an interactive map lists all summer meal locations throughout the state. The website is updated regularly and provides detailed information on meal times, the types of meals offered, and other relevant details. You can also text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 to receive information on the nearest meal sites.

Some schools and districts in Arizona also offer Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) sites, where families can access meals without needing to submit any additional paperwork. These sites are usually located in areas with high poverty rates and are available to all children at no cost.

Community-Based Meal Programs

Many community-based organizations in Arizona also play a role in combating child hunger during the summer. Local food banks, churches, and nonprofit organizations often partner with the USDA to provide free summer meals to children in need.

These organizations may offer meal programs in addition to or alongside the USDA-funded programs, targeting specific neighborhoods and populations. Some may also offer food packages or kits for families to take home, ensuring that kids have enough to eat over the course of the summer.

More Information

For more information on finding meal sites or to learn more about summer food programs in Arizona, visit the Arizona Department of Education website or reach out to local community organizations.

Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program (Summer-EBT or SUN Bucks)

This service provides $120 per child to help low-income families buy groceries over the summer. To qualify, children must meet one of the following criteria: