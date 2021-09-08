Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Enter to win a giveaway to Crayola Experience

Kate Reed
Experience hands-on, creative fun with this giveaway!

Discover the magic of color at Crayola Experience, Crayola’s premier, one-of-a-kind family attraction! Dozens of hands-on, creative activities and a full day of fun awaits families in Chandler, Arizona, just a short drive away from Phoenix. Bigger, brighter and bolder than ever, the colorful adventures of Crayola Experience help kids and adults alike explore art and technology, express their creativity and experience color in a whole new way. With 20,000 square feet of attractions, Crayola Experience is Arizona’s most colorful family destination for interactive, creative play!

Here are some of the fun attractions your family can do while here!

-Make a texture masterpiece from crayons (crayon rubbing)
-Make a keepsake with old crayons at Melt and Mold
-Silly selfies with digital masks
-Stomp and play with an interactive floor
-Draw on the walls and floor with chalk art
-So much more! 


Crayola Experience is open daily and the current hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.  They recommend guests wear face masks, however they are not required.

Enter to win a family 4 pack of admission tickets!

Kate Reed

