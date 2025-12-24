Read-y or Not, Baby’s Coming!

Books for Kids Becoming Big Brothers and Sisters

There’s a plot twist in your household—a new baby is joining the story! If your little one is about to earn their “Big Sibling” title, the right picture books can make the transition a little smoother (and a lot more fun). From laugh-out-loud reads to gentle bedtime stories, these book titles selected from Pima County Libraries can help kids turn the page with excitement, empathy, and love on this new chapter.

Baby – 5

My Brother Is An Avocado by Tracy Darnton

It’s hard to wait for an exciting new baby to join the family, especially when it’s still growing inside Mom’s tummy. But when her dad tells her the size of the baby at each stage, one little girl imagines all the fun she can have with her baby brother as a teeny-tiny poppy seed, then a grape, then a lemon… But she’s not quite sure how she feels about having an avocado for a brother. Or an onion. Or—gulp—a watermelon!

Peter’s Chair by Ezra Jack Keats

A boy is upset when his parents paint his old baby furniture pink for his new little sister, but he’ll do whatever it takes to save his little blue chair. This is a gentle and reassuring story about sibling rivalry and a perfect gift for any family expecting a new baby.

2 – 6 years

We Are Expecting You! by Barney Saltzberg

This sweet, lyrical read-aloud shares all the love young siblings feel as they count down the days to their new baby’s arrival! Following an adorable young elephant sibling who shares the boundless love and excitement for this soon-to-be new family member, this is a touching tribute to the most special relationship siblings have. This book is perfect for expectant families eagerly anticipating the BIG DAY.

You Were the First by Patricia MacLachlan

There is nothing like the first experience of having a child, a life-changing experience that completely transforms the meaning of love. While all babies in the family are special, a new sibling can be an especially challenging emotional transition for the firstborn, and this unique story addresses those insecurities head-on in a most gentle and lyrical way. You Were the First is also a touching tribute to any baby’s early milestones—those unforgettable moments that will always be cherished. From first smiles to first cuddles and even to that first kiss, here’s a loving ode to every child’s—and parent’s—momentous “firsts.”

4 – 8 years

Brandon and the Baby by Brian Pinkney

Brandon loves his special blanket, but he isn’t too sure about his new baby brother. When it’s time for supper, a bath, and bed, the baby steals all the attention. Brandon is not happy. In fact, he’s very, very angry. Luckily, Brandon’s blanket (or is it Brandon?) has a few ideas to make everything better.

Welcome to the Big Kids Club by Chelsea Clinton

Is there a new baby coming to your home? One that will sleep and cry and demand attention and . . . poop? Well, welcome to the Big Kids Club! This book will teach what every big kid needs to know about their baby: what the baby can see, why the baby cries, when the baby will be able to talk, how the baby knows you love them, and so much more (including why the baby poops so much!). This book is perfect for any member or soon-to-be member of the Big Kids Club.