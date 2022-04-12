Delta Dental and Arizona PBS Partnering to Educate Children on Good Oral Health

Delta Dental of Arizona Foundation and Arizona PBS are partnering up to teach oral health hygiene to children in rural areas across the state.

The statewide campaign will focus on the importance of brushing twice a day, changing toothbrushes regularly, and visiting the dentist twice a year. These free events will take place in Bullhead City, Flagstaff, Lake Havasu City, Payson, Safford, Show Low, Somerton, Tuba City, and Yuma running from February to August. There will be PBS characters on site, educational crafts, activities, and giveaways for children up to age 8. Local dental professionals will also offer free dental screenings and fluoride varnish treatments.

“Tooth decay is the number one chronic disease among children and is nearly 100% preventable. By offering these free events with Arizona PBS, we hope to help families establish good oral health habits and recognize the power of a healthy smile,” said Michael Jones, president and chief executive officer of Delta Dental of Arizona.

Arizona PBS and Delta Dental of Arizona will follow COVID-19 protocols recommended by the CDC to ensure the safety of participants. For a full listing of events, visit azpbs.org

Upcoming Events:

Writers Contest 2022: Kids in Pre-K through third grade are invited to write and illustrate a story about having healthy teeth, gums and a great smile. Stories should be submitted online by April 22, 2022 to learn more visit azpbs.org/writers