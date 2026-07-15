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Win a Family 4-Pack to Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey!

Kate Reed
Kate Reed
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If your kids have never experienced the excitement of the circus, this is your chance.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey is bringing its reimagined The Greatest Show On Earth to downtown Phoenix from July 23–26, and we’re giving one lucky Raising Arizona Kids family a family four-pack of tickets!

This isn’t the circus many parents remember from childhood. The new production is a fast-paced, two-hour experience packed with jaw-dropping stunts, incredible athletes, aerial performers, high-speed bicycle tricks, music, comedy, and interactive moments that keep kids (and adults!) engaged from beginning to end.

Expect plenty of “Did you see that?!” moments, including the thrilling Double Wheel of Destiny, soaring trapeze artists, gravity-defying acrobats, and the fan-favorite Bailey the Robo Pup. Families can also arrive early to enjoy the interactive pre-show led by the Ringling Hype Crew before the main event begins.

Show Details

📍 Mortgage Matchup Center
201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix

Performance Dates

  • Thursday, July 23 – 7 p.m.
  • Friday, July 24 – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 25 – 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 26 – 11 a.m. & 3 p.m.

Tickets start around $22, with $15 kids’ tickets (ages 2–12) available with the purchase of an adult ticket. Opening Night also features select seats at 50% off.

Enter to Win

We’re giving away one family four-pack of tickets to see The Greatest Show On Earth in Phoenix!

To enter: Fill out the entry form below. One winner will be selected at random and contacted by email.

Giveaway Entry Form

Enter for your chance to win!

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Kate Reed
Kate Reedhttps://www.raisingarizonakids.com

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