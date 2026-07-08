The Innovation Arizona Needed: Rewriting the Rules of Women’s Mental Health

Motherhood comes with a lot of advice. For a long time, it hasn’t come with enough

support, especially for the mother herself.

Women’s Health Innovations of Arizona (WHI) was founded by clinicians who kept

seeing the same gap: new mothers whose mental health went unaddressed while all the

attention went to the baby. WHI built something Arizona didn’t have: accessible,

specialized care for Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders (PMADs), including

postpartum depression, postpartum anxiety, and postpartum OCD. One in five women

experiences a perinatal mood or anxiety disorder, and most never get diagnosed or

treated. WHI was built to close that gap, one family at a time.

As families kept returning through new stages of life, WHI grew with them. Today, WHI

Kids provides mental health therapy for children from birth through age 17, using play

therapy, art therapy, and sand tray techniques so kids who aren’t ready to talk can still

be understood and supported. School-age children get help with grief, trauma, anxiety,

ADHD, and academic stress; teens get support navigating identity and independence;

and parents get coaching alongside their child’s care.

ADHD support has become one of WHI’s fastest-growing programs. About 1 in 9

children nationally are diagnosed with ADHD, and roughly 60% carry symptoms into

adulthood, yet most families are never given tools that actually fit how their child’s brain

works. WHI’s ADHD coaching, available for kids, teens, and adults, is one-on-one and

skills-based, building the organization, follow-through, and emotional regulation that

therapy or medication alone don’t always cover.

Couples counseling, men’s therapy, grief support, trauma care, and menopause and

perimenopause support round out a whole-family model of care, all delivered by

licensed therapists and support coaches across WHI’s Gilbert and Tempe locations.

Sessions are available in person at either office or virtually, and WHI accepts most

major insurance plans, including AHCCCS Medicaid, with funds available for qualifying

families so cost isn’t a barrier to getting help.

The innovation here isn’t a device or an app. It’s a model of care built around a simple

idea: every member of the family deserves the same attention the baby gets. If you or

someone you love is navigating pregnancy, postpartum, childhood struggles, or ADHD,

help is close to home.

Learn more or schedule a consultation at whiarizona.org.

Michelle Lacy, LPC, PMH-C, is the Executive Director of Women’s Health Innovations of Arizona (WHI), a Gilbert- and Tempe-based nonprofit dedicated to closing gaps in

maternal, child, and family mental health care. Under her leadership, WHI has grown

from a small group of clinicians into one of Arizona’s leading providers of perinatal

mental health, children’s therapy, and ADHD coaching.