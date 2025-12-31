Free Entrance Days for National Parks 2026

For 2026, the National Park Service (NPS) has increased the number of free entrance days to 10, shifting the schedule toward “patriotic fee-free days” and removed long-standing observances such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth. Additionally, 2026 has introduces a major new residency requirement: free entrance on these days is for U.S. citizens and residents only. Nonresidents must pay the regular entrance fee and any applicable nonresident fees. Learn more here: nps.gov/planyourvisit/fee-free-parks.htm

The free entrance days are available at more than 400 National Park Service sites nationwide, including 22 in Arizona. See the Arizona list below or learn more here: azstateparks.com

Fourth grade students continue to have free access to national parks through the Every Kid Outdoors program, which offers free admission to national parks for fourth graders and their families. Parents and educators can print passes at everykidoutdoors.gov. The passes admit all children ages 16 and younger and up to three adults per family. Passes are valid from September 1– August 31. Get the brochure here.

Free Entrance Days for 2026

February 16: Presidents Day (Washington’s Birthday)

May 25: Memorial Day

June 14: Flag Day/President Trump’s birthday

July 3–5: Independence Day weekend

August 25: 110th Birthday of the National Park Service

September 17: Constitution Day

October 27: Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday

November 11: Veterans Day

Arizona State Parks and National Parks

ARIZONA STATE PARKS: azstateparks.com

Alamo Lake State Park

US 60 and Alamo Rd, Wenden, AZ 85357

azstateparks.com/alamo-lake

Buckskin Mountain State Park

5476 North US Hwy 95, Parker, AZ 85344

azstateparks.com/buckskin

Catalina State Park

11570 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85737

azstateparks.com/catalina

Cattail Cove State Park

Lake Havasu City, AZ 86405

(15 mi. S of Lake Havasu on Hwy 95)

azstateparks.com/cattail-cove

Colorado River State Historic Park

201 N 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364

azstateparks.com/colorado-river

Dankworth Pond State Park

8600 US-191, Safford, AZ 85546

azstateparks.com/dankworth-pond

Dead Horse Ranch State Park

675 Dead Horse Ranch Rd, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

azstateparks.com/dead-horse

Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area

1500 N Fool Hollow Lake, Show Low, AZ 85901

azstateparks.com/fool-hollow

Fort Verde State Historic Park

125 E Hollamon St, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

azstateparks.com/fort-verde

Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park

(The park is located 2 miles south of Yarnell on southbound State Route 89)

azstateparks.com/hotshots

Homolovi State Park

HCR 63, Box 5, Winslow, AZ 86047

(I-40 Exit 257, 1.5 mi. N on Hwy 87)

azstateparks.com/homolovi

Jerome State Historic Park

100 Douglas Rd, Jerome, AZ 86331

azstateparks.com/jerome

Kartchner Caverns State Park

2980 S Hwy 90, Benson, AZ 85602

(9 mi. South of Benson on Hwy 90)

azstateparks.com/kartchner

Lake Havasu State Park

699 London Bridge Rd, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403

azstateparks.com/lake-havasu

Lost Dutchman State Park

6109 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, AZ 85119

azstateparks.com/lost-dutchman

Lyman Lake State Park

St. Johns, AZ 85936

(11 mi. S of St. Johns on Hwy 191)

azstateparks.com/lyman-lake

McFarland State Historic Park

24 W Ruggles St, Florence, AZ 85132

azstateparks.com/mcfarland

Oracle State Park

3820 Wildlife Dr, Oracle, AZ 85623

azstateparks.com/oracle

Patagonia Lake State Park

400 Patagonia Lake Rd, Patagonia, AZ 85624

azstateparks.com/patagonia-lake

Picacho Peak State Park

Eloy, AZ 85131

(I-10 Exit 219)

azstateparks.com/picacho

Red Rock State Park

4050 Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336

azstateparks.com/red-rock

Riordan Mansion State Historic Park

409 West Riordan Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

azstateparks.com/riordan-mansion

River Island State Park

5200 N Highway 95, Parker, AZ 85344

azstateparks.com/river-island

Rockin’ River Ranch State Park

4513 S Salt Mine Rd, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

azstateparks.com/rockin-river

Roper Lake State Park

101 E Roper Lake Rd, Safford, AZ 85546

azstateparks.com/roper-lake

San Rafael State Natural Area

Not open to the public

2036 Duquesne Rd, Patagonia, AZ 85624

azstateparks.com/san-rafael

Slide Rock State Park

6871 N Highway 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336

azstateparks.com/slide-rock

Sonoita Creek State Natural Area

400 Lake Patagonia Rd, Patagonia, AZ 85624

azstateparks.com/sonoita-creek

Tombstone Courthouse State Historic Park

223 Toughnut St, Tombstone, AZ 85638

azstateparks.com/tombstone

Tonto Natural Bridge State Park

Payson, AZ 85547

(10 miles north of Payson on Hwy 87)

azstateparks.com/tonto

Tubac Presidio State Historic Park

One Burruel St, Tubac, AZ 85646

azstateparks.com/tubac

Verde River Greenway State Natural Area

2011-B Kestrel Rd, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

azstateparks.com/verde-river

Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park

220 N Prison Hill Rd, Yuma, AZ 85364

azstateparks.com/yuma-territorial

ARIZONA NATIONAL PARKS: nps.gov/state/az/index.htm

Canyon de Chelly National Monument

Chinle, AZ 86503

(Highway 191 in Chinle then turning east on Route 7. The park entrance and Visitor Center is about 3 miles from Highway 191)

nps.gov/cach/index.htm

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument

1100 W. Ruins Dr, Coolidge, AZ 85128

nps.gov/cagr/index.htm

Chiricahua National Monument

12856 E Rhyolite Creek Rd, Willcox, AZ 85643

nps.gov/chir/index.htm

Coronado National Memorial

4101 E Montezuma Canyon Rd, Hereford, AZ 85615

nps.gov/coro/index.htm

Grand Canyon National Park

20 South Entrance Road (Grand Canyon National Park Headquarters), Grand Canyon, AZ 86023

nps.gov/grca/index.htm

Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument

345 E Riverside Dr, Saint George, UT 84790

nps.gov/para/index.htm

Montezuma Castle National Monument Arizona

2800 Montezuma Castle Rd, Camp Verde 86322

nps.gov/moca/index.htm

Navajo National Monument

End of AZ Highway 564, Shonto, AZ 86054

nps.gov/nava/index.htm

Petrified Forest National Park

Exit 311, Interstate 40, Petrified Forest, AZ 86028

nps.gov/pefo/index.htm

Pipe Spring National Monument

406 Pipe Springs Rd, Fredonia, AZ 86022

nps.gov/pisp/index.htm

Saguaro National Park

3693 S Old Spanish Trail, Tucson, AZ 85730

nps.gov/sagu/index.htm

Sonoran Desert National Monument

nps.gov/places/sonoran-desert-national-monument.htm

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument

6082 Sunset Crater Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

nps.gov/sucr/index.htm

Tonto National Monument

26260 N AZ Hwy 188 Lot 2, Roosevelt, AZ 85545

nps.gov/tont/index.htm

Tumacacori National Historical Park

1895 E Frontage Rd, Tumacacori, AZ 85640

nps.gov/tuma/index.htm

Tuzigoot National Monument

25 Tuzigoot Rd, Clarkdale, AZ 86324

nps.gov/tuzi/index.htm

Vermilion Cliffs National Monument

Marble Canyon, AZ 86036

blm.gov/national-conservation-lands/arizona/vermilion-cliffs

Walnut Canyon National Monument

3 Walnut Canyon Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

nps.gov/waca/index.htm

Wupatki National Monument

25137 N Sunset Crater-Wupatki Loop Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

nps.gov/wupa/index.htm

For more information about what there is to see and do at each park, visit NPS.gov or the NPS app.