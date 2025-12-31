The Benefits of Massage During Pregnancy & Postpartum

When you think of pregnancy, the first things that come to mind might be glowing skin, a growing belly, and maybe even some outrageous cravings. But for many, pregnancy also comes with hip pain, backaches, round ligament discomfort, and an emotional rollercoaster. That’s where bodywork—specifically prenatal and postpartum massage—steps in as both a relief and a form of self-care.

Danielle Erosa, owner of Golden Clover Recovery, a Mesa-based massage therapy clinic, was inspired by her own pregnancy journey to open her massage therapy practice, with a focus on prenatal and postnatal massages.

After working as a paramedic and battling her own chronic hip pain, she discovered the therapeutic world of functional massage. Following the birth of her son in November 2024, she became certified in prenatal and postnatal massage and opened Golden Clover—a name symbolizing strong women and strength.

Functional Massage: Beyond Relaxation

Unlike a spa-style relaxation massage, functional massage focuses on long-term healing. For expecting and new moms, that often means addressing low back and hip pain, tension in the shoulders from breastfeeding, or scar tissue after a C-section.

“It’s not just about feeling good in the moment,” she explains. “It’s about getting you out of pain and helping your body function the way it should.”

Safe & Supportive Through Every Stage

Contrary to popular belief, Erosa says prenatal massage is safe in every trimester, including the first. Special bolsters allow moms to lie face-down comfortably, while wedges keep circulation flowing when lying on the back. Of course, always check with your own medical provider about your individual health concerns.

Erosa recommends once-a-month massages to ease discomforts, and biweekly sessions in the final stretch to prepare the body for the marathon of labor.

More Than Physical Relief

Prenatal massage isn’t just about easing sore hips or digestion—it supports emotional well-being too. Erosa explains that massage can reduce anxiety and depression during pregnancy, while also building body awareness before labor. “It’s your time to check in with yourself, to slow down, and to prepare mentally as much as physically,” she says.

The Overlooked Postpartum Stage

If prenatal massage is valuable, postpartum bodywork might be even more essential. “We put so much focus on the baby, but the mom needs care too,” she says. From shoulder and neck tension caused by feeding and holding, to low back pain that lingers, postpartum massage helps restore function.

One area she emphasizes is C-section scar tissue. Gentle abdominal massage, once the scar has healed (around 6–8 weeks postpartum), supports blood flow, reduces restriction, and aids recovery. Beyond the physical, it gives new moms a rare gift: dedicated time to recharge.

Making Space for Self-Care

For moms hesitant to book a massage, Erosa’s advice is simple: “Pain isn’t normal, and you don’t have to live with it. Taking care of yourself makes you a better mom for your kids,” she says.

She even welcomes little ones into her studio if childcare is a barrier. “If bringing your baby is what you need to do, that’s okay. It’s important for them to see you modeling self-care.”

Golden Clover Recovery is located at University & Country Club in Mesa, with sessions available Saturdays, Sundays, and Tuesdays. Appointments often book weeks in advance, so it’s recommended to reserve early through Instagram or the website at goldencloverrecovery.squarespace.com