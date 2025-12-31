What to Know Before You Go

Pregnancy doesn’t have to mean putting travel on pause. With the right timing and a few safety measures, many moms-to-be can still enjoy a getaway. Dr. Desiree Brotsky, D.O., shares what expectant travelers should know before hitting the road or taking to the skies.

The Best Time to Travel

According to Dr. Brotsky, the second trimester (14–28 weeks) is usually the safest and most comfortable time to travel.

“Patients often have more energy and their nausea has improved during this window,” says Dr. Brotsky. “Additionally, most obstetric emergencies occur in the first and third trimesters.”

After 28 weeks, women should begin using caution when traveling, and travel is not recommended after 36 weeks, even for low-risk pregnancies. Those with higher-risk conditions may be advised to limit or avoid travel altogether.

Flying: Domestic vs. International

If your pregnancy is healthy, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends that domestic travel can continue until 36 weeks. For international flights, Dr. Brotsky advises stopping by 34 weeks at the latest.

“Some airlines have their own restrictions,” she notes. “International travel involves much more preparation and discussion with your physician.”

Common Travel Risks — and How to Prevent Them

The biggest risks during air travel include blood clots, dehydration, and turbulence-related injury. To reduce these risks, Dr. Brotsky recommends booking an aisle seat, moving or stretching every hour or two, and wearing compression stockings for long flights. Staying hydrated and avoiding caffeine or carbonated drinks can help prevent dehydration and bloating.

“Turbulence is unpredictable,” she adds. “Always wear your seat belt low across your hips, underneath your belly.”

Staying Comfortable on the Go

Traveling while pregnant can bring challenges like nausea, swelling, and fatigue. To ease symptoms, Dr. Brotsky suggests taking nausea medication preventatively, staying hydrated, and moving frequently. Loose-fitting clothing, compression stockings on longer flights, and regular meals can all help maintain comfort and energy levels. Gentle foot exercises and wiggling your toes can also reduce swelling during long trips.

What If Labor Starts Away from Home?

No matter how well-prepared you are, unexpected situations can happen.

“Regardless of the trimester, there’s always a degree of risk,” Dr. Brotsky says. “I advise patients to always know their due date and where the nearest hospital is.”

Signs of preterm labor—such as abdominal pain, contractions, vaginal bleeding, or leaking fluid—should be evaluated immediately at the nearest hospital.

Be Prepared Before You Go

Before traveling, especially long-distance or internationally, Dr. Brotsky recommends:

Bringing a copy of your health record, prescriptions, and insurance information

Scheduling a prenatal visit before leaving

Ensuring travel health insurance and any required vaccinations are in place for international trips

With thoughtful planning and communication with your doctor, many women can travel safely and comfortably during pregnancy.

“Preparation is key,” says Dr. Brotsky. “You can absolutely enjoy travel during pregnancy—with a little planning and awareness.”