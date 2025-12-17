What To Do About a Loose Baby Tooth

That classic cartoon image of tying a tooth to a doorknob and slamming the door might make you smile, but it is certainly not the best way to help a child with a loose tooth. Today, parents and guardians have safer and gentler options when navigating this natural stage of childhood.

Why Teeth Loosen

Children typically lose their baby teeth between the ages of six and twelve. During this process, permanent teeth push upward beneath the gums. As they grow, they slowly dissolve the roots of baby teeth until only soft gum tissue holds them in place. Eventually, the teeth begin to wiggle and fall out, leaving space for permanent teeth to emerge.

What Parents Can Do

Every child responds differently to a loose tooth. Some may be thrilled about a visit from the Tooth Fairy, while others dislike the sensation and ask for help. A few may feel anxious about bleeding or discomfort.

If your child is ready, you can gently grasp the tooth with clean tissue or gauze and give it a light squeeze or small twist. If it comes out easily, the timing was right. If resistance occurs, it is best to wait. Children who feel uneasy can wiggle the tooth with their tongue or finger until it loosens naturally.

Handling Bleeding or Discomfort

Mild bleeding commonly follows the loss of a tooth. Apply a moistened piece of gauze and have your child bite down until the bleeding stops. If bleeding lasts more than two hours or is accompanied by swelling, redness, or pain, contact your dentist.

Making The Milestone Fun

Remind your child that losing teeth is normal and part of growing up. Create a fun tradition with the Tooth Fairy by leaving encouraging notes, small rewards, or keepsake containers for lost teeth.