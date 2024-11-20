Unique Ways to Host a Joint Birthday Party

My brother and I have birthdays that are just one day apart—his on March 3rd, mine on March 4th, and our oldest brother just a few weeks later on March 21st.

Fast forward 31 years later, and my son decided to make his grand entrance on March 2nd. Needless to say, March is just one giant birthday month in our family.

While this can be fun at times, it also means chaos of constant cake, presents, and decorations – and usually means we’re all sick of birthdays by the time March is over.

Maybe your family has a similar birthday conundrum – all in the same month, back to back days, twins, or even just a few weeks apart.

A solution for the madness? Host a joint birthday party celebration.

Here are some unique ways to combine birthdays while still making each person feel special:

Have a dessert buffet. Does one person love cake, but the other loves brownies? Put together a dessert buffet so each birthday person gets their favorite sweet treat, and guests can also choose which one (or both) to have. Think cake pops and brownie bites, or cupcakes and cookies – there are endless combinations to choose from.

Find similar, but separate themes. If you have two different genders, they might have totally different interests. Try seeing if you can find some commonality between their themes. Some examples include:

Dinosaurs and Unicorns

Sister and Mister

Mermaids and Pirates

Ice Cream: Two Scoops are Better than One

Trucks & Tiaras

Acknowledge their actual birthday. My mom was always so good at making each of us feel special on our actual birthday. We’d get to pick the dinner that night and a special outing the whole family could do together to celebrate, such as going to the movies, bowling, ice skating, etc. Even though I’m sure it was a lot of work, it made our individual day still feel acknowledged.

Pick a place to host that’s suitable for both. If you’ve got a larger age gap between kids, finding a place to host the birthday party can get tricky. Here are a few generic options you could try:

Pool party

Pizza party (Peter Piper Pizza, Chuck E. Cheese )

At home (lots of party rental options you can bring to your house)

Entertainment venue with multiple options (Main Event, Jake’s Unlimited, Fat Cats, etc.)

Nearby park

Plan a joint slumber party. Keep things simple and let each kid invite one friend over for a sleepover, complete with popcorn, pizza, and their favorite movie. If they can’t agree on a movie, perhaps find two different viewing areas – maybe one kid gets to hang out in the living room with their friend, while the other gets to watch it in the backyard. For a more elaborate experience, try booking with a sleepover rental company such as Sleepy Teepee, The Slumber Shack, or Night Owl Sleepovers for an unforgettable themed setup.

No matter how you choose to celebrate, it’ll surely be a memorable experience for all.