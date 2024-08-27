PopStroke A “Par-Tee” for the Whole Family

Putt like a pro at PopStroke – a family-friendly destination featuring two mini-golf putting courses, a full service restaurant, and plenty of entertainment for all ages.

With locations in Scottsdale and Glendale, PopStroke makes for the perfect family outing, date night experience, or special occasion celebration.

My husband and I had the chance to check out this entertainment hub, and while our son is still a bit too young to practice his golf swings, we grabbed some friends and headed out for a double date.

We were blown away by the awesome experience we had—everything from the food, to the service, to the amazing mini-golf course was truly a blast.

If you’ve talked to me since my time there, I’ve probably mentioned it to you because I’m obsessed. It’s a place I’m recommending to all our friends, family, and out of town guests.

And if you haven’t heard it from me yet, here’s what makes PopStroke so special, and why you need to plan a day to check it out for yourself:

Golf

The unique mini-golf courses were designed by golf legend, Tiger Woods’ TGR Design, and are made to be fun and challenging for players of all ages and abilities.

Choose from either the red or black course – both featuring 18 holes and all the excitement of a traditional golf setup including synthetic fairways, tricky bunkers, and unpredictable rough patches. The red course is designed for those who love a challenge, have a competitive spirit, or are seasoned golfers, while the black course is ADA accessible and geared for beginners.

Courses feature large screen TVs throughout, plenty of misting fans to keep you cool when it’s a little warm out, and the ability to order drinks on the mobile app and have them delivered right to you on the course so you never miss a moment of fun!

Food

With a full-service bar and restaurant, take the chance to fuel up before or after a round of golf with mouth-watering selections everyone will love.

You’ll find plenty of shareable appetizers such as nachos, mozzarella sticks, and wings. For entrees, choose from fresh salads, tacos, burgers, flatbreads, and more.

The kids’ menu features all the familiar favorites including chicken tenders, grilled cheese, and cheese pizza.

Be sure to save some room for dessert because PopStroke offers an ice cream parlor serving up all kinds of different ice cream flavors, as well as ultimate milkshake creations such as Peanut Butter Perfection, Cookie Monster, and Strawberry Delight.

Fun

In addition to the two golf courses, you’ll also find plenty of other outdoor gaming options for the whole family.

Challenge an opponent to a round of ping pong, or play some corn hole or foosball. Little ones will enjoy the fully shaded large playground with slides, climbing walls, and more. It’s perfectly situated right next to the restaurant patio so parents can enjoy finishing a meal or sipping on some drinks in peace while the kids get their energy out.

PopStroke also offers a private event space perfect for hosting birthday parties, graduations, holidays, cooperate events and more.

This is surely to be a favorite destination the whole family will love! For more information on pricing, location, and hours visit popstroke.com