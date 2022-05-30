Kids Eat FREE Summer Deals

Give your wallet a little break while keeping the kids happy and fed all summer long with these Kids Eat Free Deals happening at restaurants across the Valley.

Pita Jungle – This summer everyone’s favorite local restaurant Pita Jungle is bringing back the Kids Eat Free promotion, giving parents a break in the kitchen while providing nutritious options your kids will love! Kids can build their own meal by choosing a grain or carb, a vegetable and a protein along with a side of seasonal fruit and a kids-sized drink. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are all available. Available at participating locations every Tuesday in June and July, kids can eat for free with purchase of an entrée. The offer must be mentioned at time of order and is for children 12 and under for dine-in only. https://www.pitajungle.com/

Koibito Poke – Every Sunday in June and July kids can eat free at the award-winning poke franchise with the purchase of both a regular-sized bowl and soft drink. The kid’s menu includes one scoop of protein, one sauce, two toppings and a garnish. Koibito Poke even offers kid-friendly protein options including chicken and tofu. The kid’s bowl is complete with a kid-sized drink and a dessert. Offer valid for children 12 and under for dine-in only. Four Valley locations. www.koibitopoke.com

Salt and Lime Mexican Modern Grill – Every Monday night at the modern taco spot in Scottsdale, kids eat FREE with the purchase of an entrée! Kid menu items include refried bean burritos, mac & queso, chicken or beef tacos, cheese quesadillas and kid favorite, chicken fingers and fries! The meal is complete with a kids-sized drink and your choice of a side of beans or rice. Valid for children 10 and under for dine-in only. www.saltandlimeaz.com

Streets of New York – Now through August, kids can eat free all day on Tuesdays at the local pizza franchise with the purchase of any dinner-sized salad, pasta entrée, sandwich or 10 inch or larger whole pizza! Kids can choose from Italian classics including spaghetti or ravioli in tomato sauce, a large slice of cheese pizza and even chicken strips with fries, served with their choice of drink. Offer valid now through August 15 for children 12 and under for dine-in only. www.streetsofnewyork.com