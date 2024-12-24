24 Things to Reflect on in 2024

One of my favorite things to do at the end of the year is to reflect back on all that happened: the good, the bad, standout moments, ways I changed and grew, challenges I overcame, goals I achieved, etc.
The idea first came about during my time as a middle school teacher. It was an exercise I’d do right before winter break with my students (a more condensed version), that eventually I started doing on my own, and then with my family. Now, it’s become a yearly tradition I look forward to.
Share them out loud during family dinner (one or two each night during the month of December), make it a date night activity, or simply do it as a solo journaling practice. Whichever way you choose, I hope these questions spark thoughtful reflection on the past year and joyful anticipation for the year ahead.
- Favorite book you read this year
- Favorite new show or movie you watched this year
- Favorite memory from this year
- Favorite purchase made this year
- A challenge you overcame this year
- Something you did for your physical and/or mental health
- What was something you prayed/hoped for that happened this year?
- What achievement are you most proud of this year?
- What was the best decision you made this year?
- How are you different from a year ago?
- Who or what had the biggest impact on your life this year?
- What is something new you learned about yourself this year?
- What 3-5 words would you use to describe this year for you?
- What energized you this year?
- What drained you?
- What did you learn to let go of?
- What is something you changed your mind about this year?
- What would you do differently this year if given the chance to go back?
- What advice would you give your last-year self?
- What’s something you’re looking forward to in 2025?
- What’s something you’ll do to step out of your comfort zone next year?
- How do you intend to be different at the end of next year?
- What’s something from this year that you want to make sure you continue doing next year?
- What is one word you want to be your primary focus in the New Year?