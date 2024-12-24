24 Things to Reflect on in 2024

One of my favorite things to do at the end of the year is to reflect back on all that happened: the good, the bad, standout moments, ways I changed and grew, challenges I overcame, goals I achieved, etc.

The idea first came about during my time as a middle school teacher. It was an exercise I’d do right before winter break with my students (a more condensed version), that eventually I started doing on my own, and then with my family. Now, it’s become a yearly tradition I look forward to.

Share them out loud during family dinner (one or two each night during the month of December), make it a date night activity, or simply do it as a solo journaling practice. Whichever way you choose, I hope these questions spark thoughtful reflection on the past year and joyful anticipation for the year ahead.