Tuesday, December 10, 2024
24 Things to Reflect on in 2024

Monique Seleen
0

One of my favorite things to do at the end of the year is to reflect back on all that happened: the good, the bad, standout moments, ways I changed and grew, challenges I overcame, goals I achieved, etc.

The idea first came about during my time as a middle school teacher. It was an exercise I’d do right before winter break with my students (a more condensed version), that eventually I started doing on my own, and then with my family. Now, it’s become a yearly tradition I look forward to.

Share them out loud during family dinner (one or two each night during the month of December), make it a date night activity, or simply do it as a solo journaling practice. Whichever way you choose, I hope these questions spark thoughtful reflection on the past year and joyful anticipation for the year ahead.

  1. Favorite book you read this year
  2. Favorite new show or movie you watched this year
  3. Favorite memory from this year
  4. Favorite purchase made this year
  5. A challenge you overcame this year
  6. Something you did for your physical and/or mental health
  7. What was something you prayed/hoped for that happened this year?
  8. What achievement are you most proud of this year?
  9. What was the best decision you made this year?
  10. How are you different from a year ago?
  11. Who or what had the biggest impact on your life this year?
  12. What is something new you learned about yourself this year?
  13. What 3-5 words would you use to describe this year for you?
  14. What energized you this year?
  15. What drained you?
  16. What did you learn to let go of?
  17. What is something you changed your mind about this year?
  18. What would you do differently this year if given the chance to go back?
  19. What advice would you give your last-year self?
  20. What’s something you’re looking forward to in 2025?
  21. What’s something you’ll do to step out of your comfort zone next year?
  22. How do you intend to be different at the end of next year?
  23. What’s something from this year that you want to make sure you continue doing next year?
  24. What is one word you want to be your primary focus in the New Year?

