Cold Remedies for Children: What Works and What Doesn’t

By Dr. Fatma Hanif, Banner Children’s at Desert

Caring for a sick child with a cold can be challenging, but knowing the most effective remedies and debunking common misconceptions can help parents provide proper care.

Here’s a guide on what works and what doesn’t when it comes to treating colds in children:

Effective Cold Remedies for Children

When it comes to cold remedies for children, the focus should be on alleviating symptoms and supporting their recovery as colds are typically caused by viruses. Some of the most effective remedies include:

Encouraging Hydration: Offering water, warm broths, clear soups, electrolyte solutions, and for infants, formula feeding or frequent breastfeeding.

Offering water, warm broths, clear soups, electrolyte solutions, and for infants, formula feeding or frequent breastfeeding. Rest: Allowing the child to rest helps their immune system combat the infection.

Allowing the child to rest helps their immune system combat the infection. Avoiding Irritants: Keeping the home smoke-free and avoiding strong scents to prevent further discomfort.

Natural and Home Remedies

While natural remedies can offer relief, caution must be exercised when using them for children. Some recommended remedies include:

Hydration: Ensuring the child drinks plenty of fluids.

Ensuring the child drinks plenty of fluids. Steamy Bathroom Sessions: Allowing the child to sit in a steamy bathroom for 10-15 minutes to loosen mucus and relieve congestion (under adult supervision).

Allowing the child to sit in a steamy bathroom for 10-15 minutes to loosen mucus and relieve congestion (under adult supervision). Warm Compresses: Using warm compresses to ease sinus pressure and congestion.

Over-the-Counter Medications

There are safe over-the-counter options for children, including:

Saline nasal drops/sprays

Vapor rubs

Pain relievers like acetaminophen or ibuprofen to reduce fever and aches. (Always follow age-appropriate dosages as directed.)

Foods and Beverages for Relief

Certain foods and beverages can help alleviate cold symptoms in children:

Warm Fluids: Soothe the throat and reduce coughing.

Soothe the throat and reduce coughing. Salt Water Gargles: Suitable for children six years and older to ease a sore throat.

Suitable for children six years and older to ease a sore throat. Soft Foods: Cold treats like popsicles, yogurt, or smoothies can soothe a sore throat.

Cold treats like popsicles, yogurt, or smoothies can soothe a sore throat. Honey: Natural honey can help soothe coughing in children over one year old.

Common Misconceptions

Parents should be aware of common misconceptions when treating their child’s cold:

Antibiotics Aren’t Effective: Antibiotics don’t work against viruses that cause

Antibiotics don’t work against viruses that cause Avoid Over-the-Counter Medications: FDA advises against OTC cold medications for children under six due to potential risks.

FDA advises against OTC cold medications for children under six due to potential risks. Mucus Color Doesn’t Indicate Bacterial Infection: Thick, green mucus isn’t always a sign of bacterial illness.

Thick, green mucus isn’t always a sign of bacterial illness. Be Cautious with Vitamin C and Zinc: High doses of these supplements may not cure a cold and can have side effects.

High doses of these supplements may not cure a cold and can have side effects. Cold Viruses Aren’t Caused by Cold Weather: Viruses, not temperatures, cause colds though they spread easily in winter.

By understanding these remedies and misconceptions, parents can effectively care for their children during cold season, ensuring a speedy recovery and minimal discomfort.