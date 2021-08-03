3 healthy snack ideas

Did you know approximately 28% of your child’s daily calorie intake comes from snacks?! As a mom of 3 boys, I’m well aware of the constant snack demand but most snacks aren’t filling or nutritious–it’s a good idea to focus on fiber, fats, and protein for satisfying snacks.

Nutritionist Dietetic Technician Registered, Lisa Zatcoff says that healthy snacking offers a way of keeping hunger episodes from spiking and can keep kids of all ages from becoming mood or cranky due to hunger.

Additionally, she encourages snacks as a way to provide a good boost of energy to get children through their day, whether at home or after school.

Zatcoff says the best time to offer a healthy snack is a few hours after a meal and a couple of hours before the next meal.

Thanks to a registered dietician at Village Health Clubs & Spas we have three great snack ideas to try!

Peanut Butter Yogurt Dip

6 oz container of plain Greek yogurt

1 tbsp honey, stevia, or sweetener of choice

1 tbsp peanut butter (or nut/seed butter of choice)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Optional: ½-1 tbsp of milk (as needed to thin if yogurt is thick)

Sliced fruit to serve

Stir yogurt, peanut butter, honey/sweetener of choice, vanilla, and salt until no lumps remain. If too thick, add a dash of milk to thin as desired. Serve with sliced fruit.

Build Your Own Trail Mix

Nuts and Seeds

Shredded Coconut

Freeze Dried Fruit

Dried Fruit

Popcorn

Whole Grain, Low Sugar Cereal

Add the ingredients of your choice to small bowls,cups, or muffin tin with spoons. Have children fill up plastic bags with spoonfuls of desired choices. Enjoy immediately or save for an on on the go snack

Sandwich Kebabs

Deli turkey, ham, or roast beef (low sodium, no nitrate)

Cheese of choice, sliced

Whole grain bread, cut into 1×1 inch squares

Cucumbers, sliced into circles

Grape tomatoes, (cut in half if child 5 year or less)

Wooden skewers

Lay out prepped ingredients onto a platter. Have children thread the ingredients onto skewers, alternating between bread and fillings. If making ahead of time, place meat or cheese between the wet cucumber and dry bread to avoid it getting soggy. Eat immediately or refrigerate until ready to enjoy.

