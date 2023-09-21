Fall Break Fun: Spend a Day at Arizona’s Oldest and Largest Botanical Garden

Fall break and cooler temperatures are right around the corner. Make the most of enjoying the fresh air and head to the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, Arizona’s oldest and largest botanical garden.

Located in Superior—about an hour outside of Phoenix (and typically 10 degrees cooler)—the Boyce Thompson Arboretum is situated on 372 acres of scenic Sonoran Desert with nearly five miles of trails.

You’ll find collections of 20,000 desert plants from all over the world including the United States, Mexico, Australia, Madagascar, India, China, Japan, Israel, South America, the Middle East, Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Arabian Peninsula .

Children five and under get in free and kids ages 5 to 12 are only $10. They also offer custom tours which are free with admission.

With 4.7 miles of trails throughout the Arboretum, you’ll find many beautiful photo opportunities. The Main trail is easy and most of it is wheelchair and stroller accessible. Many smaller loops off the main trail are also easy for hiking.

For the more adventurous, The High Trail has an all new bridge crossing where it meets the Wallace Desert Garden Trail. The High Trail is a favorite of visitors who enjoy a more strenuous hike. Plan ahead, as this trail is steeper and more difficult and you may encounter more snakes and other critters.

You are encouraged to bring water, wear proper shoes, and proceed with caution.

In the coming months, Boyce Thompson Arboretum will begin offering a wide range of guided tours and walks starting October and going through April. Tours will include a discovery walk, birdwatching, butterfly sightings, and an edible & medicinal plant tour.

For more information or to plan your day trip to the 100-year-old Arboretum, visit https://btarboretum.org/