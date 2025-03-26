A Dude Ranch Experience for the Whole Family

Calling all cowboys and cowgirls! Put on your boots, fasten your belt buckles, and get ready for an incredible western experience the whole family will love when you visit Rancho de los Caballeros.

This luxury ranch resort is located in the historic town of Wickenburg – just a little over an hour outside of Phoenix – making it easy to get to, while immersing you in the true spirit of cowboy culture.

Whether you’re planning a spring break getaway for the family, looking for a place to wow out-of-town guests, or wanting to sneak away for a romantic trip, Rancho de los Caballeros has something for everyone.

My husband and I had the privilege of staying at the ranch this past fall. As Arizona natives, we had yet to visit Wickenburg, so we were excited to check out the town as well as experience all that the resort had to offer.

We had an absolute blast! It feels like we discovered a hidden gem that we want everyone to know about!

Here are some of our takeaways including must-do activities, some highlights of the resort, and overall recommendations to consider as you plan your cowboy adventure:

Must- Do Activities:

Check out the town of Wickenburg. Arrive a little early to stroll through the town of Wickenburg. There’s a historic downtown area just 10 minutes from the resort with quaint antique shops, restaurants, and even a little movie theater. There’s also a library with a great kids’ area! Don’t miss out on some authentic Mexican food at Anita’s Cocina.

Partake in the Cowboy Cookout experience. When planning your resort stay, you won’t want to miss the Cowboy Cookout! It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience where you are taken to the Yucca Flats area via a hay wagon ride. You’ll have some of the best sunset views, enjoy live ranch entertainment, Mesquite campfires with smores, a full bar, and slow-cooked BBQ and Mexican-style fiesta buffets.

Go horseback riding. Almost like a right of passage to staying at a dude ranch, you must go horseback riding! This peaceful journey will take you on a trip to see the serene Sonoran desert. All levels are welcome. It was only my second time horseback riding and the wranglers were so helpful in making me feel comfortable the entire time. Kids ages 7 and up may also participate!

Resort Highlights:

Daily activity schedule (including a kid’s camp). One of the best parts of staying at the ranch is that you don’t have to leave to find things to do. With a fully packed activity schedule for both kids and adults, there’s so much to keep everyone entertained. Adults will find things like archery, yoga, trap & skeet lessons, meditations, and more. While kids will enjoy a rotating itinerary involving activities such as arts & crafts, movies, a scavenger hunt, tennis lessons, rock painting, and glow-in-the-dark freeze tag!

Spa. Whether you’re there for a romantic couples’ getaway or a family vacation, you’ll want to find time to get in a little rest and relaxation at the ranch’s Spa & Wellness Center. My husband and I have had couples’ massages at almost every resort we’ve stayed at together, but our experience at Rancho de los Caballeros was among the very best! Indulge in luxurious facials, massages, body wraps, scrubs, and more.

Large suites for families. There are several room accommodations available, but if you’re planning to go with multiple kids or looking for that extra added touch, definitely book a suite! The Maricopa suites are spacious casitas with a private bedroom featuring a king bed, a living area with a queen size murphy bed, and a spa bathroom with a jetted tub. Enjoy the additional luxury amenities including a Kiva fireplace, game table, and writing desk.

Other Recommendations:

Dress the part. I had so much fun thrifting some western attire in preparation for our trip. If you have any cowboy boots, hats, bandanas, overalls or any other western clothing – definitely bring them along! You’ll be glad you did. It adds to the overall experience and many other resort guests dress the part as well.

Stay at least two nights. We only stayed for two nights but could easily have enjoyed three or four days there. There’s so much to do, plus you’ll find quiet areas throughout the resort property to take some peaceful breaks when you need it. Lounge by the fire reading a book, cool off in the pool, or enjoy some of the breath-taking views on a scenic walk.

Opt-in for the all-inclusive package. When booking your stay, you’ll have the chance to discover what an authentic ranch experience is like with carefully curated all-inclusive vacation packages. Depending on the package you choose, daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner is included along with the option to add on experiences and activities of your choosing.

Everything from the room accommodation to the scenic horseback ride, relaxing couples’ massage, and epic cowboy cookout, was incredible. You’re in for an unforgettable adventure when you stay at Rancho de los Caballeros.

To find out more or make reservations, visit ranchodeloscaballeros.com

Rancho de los Caballeros will be closed for the summer season from June 15 through August 15 for construction. Several improvements are coming including new outdoor pools with private cabanas and food and beverage offerings, renovated luxury casitas, super suites and “honeymoon suites”, with the addition of over 40 new guest rooms, as well as an additional restaurant joining the property!