Summer Camp Makes Me “Kid-Sick”



Leaving your child at overnight camp for the first time is an emotional whirlwind—excitement mixed with apprehension. You’ve heard of homesickness, but parents experience something just as real: “kid-sickness.” The worries pile up. Will they be okay without you? Will they make friends? These concerns are natural. But just as camp fosters growth in children, it also teaches parents to embrace change and independence.

When I was a child, overnight summer camp was transformative. I attended Triangle YMCA Ranch Camp in Oracle, Arizona, from ages nine to thirteen. The memories—some exhilarating, some intimidating—shaped who I am today. Now, as a parent, it’s my turn to send my kids away for a week, and I miss them before I even finish the registration. But despite missing them every second they’re gone, their return reminds me of the camp’s invaluable benefits.

The Benefits of Overnight Camp

Independence: Kids step outside their comfort zones—new routines, unfamiliar beds, and different surroundings. Though challenging, these experiences build resilience and confidence.

Confidence: Within minutes, campers transition from solo participants to part of a cabin family, forging friendships that can last a lifetime.

Adventure: Camp introduces new activities—zip-lining, horseback riding, hiking, or arts and crafts—that may become lifelong passions.

Self-Reliance: Children learn to comfort themselves, navigate new situations, and feel secure in a supportive environment.

Leadership: Whether guiding a team-building activity, helping a friend, or leading a skit, camp provides opportunities for kids to step up and develop leadership skills that extend into school, home, and future careers.

Easing the Transition for Parents

Many parents experience “kid-sickness”—the void left when a child is away. While natural, shifting focus to positive activities can help:

Stay positive: Your child takes emotional cues from you. Express enthusiasm for their adventure.

Write letters: Send encouraging notes to help them feel connected while fostering independence. Consider packing pre-addressed envelopes on fun stationery.

Check camp photos (sparingly): Many camps provide daily photo updates. Enjoy the glimpses into their adventures, but try not to obsess.

Plan something fun: Use this time to pick up a hobby, read a book, or reconnect with friends. A movie night, dinner out, or even a short getaway can help fill the space.

Leaving your child at camp is a leap of faith—one that fosters growth, independence, and cherished memories. So take a deep breath, hug them tight, and trust that this experience will be transformative for the entire family.

Supporting Camps and Their Mission

As a former camper and Board Member of Triangle Y Ranch Camp, I can personally vouch for its impact. As a non-profit, the camp ensures children from all backgrounds can attend through scholarships. If you’d like to help, consider donating at tucsonymca.org/donate or email camp@tucsonymca.org