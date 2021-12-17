Common Sense Picks: The best holiday movies for kids

By Ilana Lowery, Arizona director for Common Sense Media
When you’re ready for some quality family time amid the chaos of the season, there’s nothing better than curling up with one of these holiday favorites. From all-time classic holiday movies for kids such as The Muppet Christmas Carol and Miracle on 34th Street, to sweet holiday-themed romances for older tweens and teens like While You Were Sleeping and Love Actually, you’re sure to find a festive flick that’s just right for your family. Here are just a few age-appropriate holiday movies we love that are all available on DVD or streaming — but make sure to check out all of our Common Sense selections at commonsensemedia.org/movie-lists
Ages 3+
- A Charlie Brown Christmas
- Frosty the Snowman
- Jingle and Bell’s Christmas Star
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- The Snowman and the Snowdog
Ages 4+
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You
Ages 5+
- Arthur Christmas
- Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas
- Prep & Landing
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
Ages 6+
- Alien Xmas
- Angela’s Christmas
- Angela’s Christmas Wish
- The Dog Who Saved Christmas
- The Polar Express
- Trolls Holiday
Ages 7+
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
- DreamWorks: Home For the Holidays
Elf
- Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas!
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Ages 8+
- A Christmas Carol (1938)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
- The Man Who Invented Christmas
Ages 9+
- A Christmas Carol (2020)
- A Christmas Story Live!
- Black Nativity
- It’s a Wonderful Life
- The Santa Clause
Ages 10+
- Christmas with Holly
- Home Alone
- The Christmas Chronicles
- The Preacher’s Wife
Ages 11+
- Happiest Season
- Lost Christmas
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- The Mistle-Tones