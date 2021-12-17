Common Sense Picks: The best holiday movies for kids

By Ilana Lowery, Arizona director for Common Sense Media

When you’re ready for some quality family time amid the chaos of the season, there’s nothing better than curling up with one of these holiday favorites. From all-time classic holiday movies for kids such as The Muppet Christmas Carol and Miracle on 34th Street, to sweet holiday-themed romances for older tweens and teens like While You Were Sleeping and Love Actually, you’re sure to find a festive flick that’s just right for your family. Here are just a few age-appropriate holiday movies we love that are all available on DVD or streaming — but make sure to check out all of our Common Sense selections at commonsensemedia.org/movie-lists