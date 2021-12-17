Easy Butter Toffee Pretzels

If you’re like me you probably spend a lot of the holiday season baking…and eating. These pretzels are a family favorite and we love making batches for friends because they store well and look pretty in the metal gift tins! They’re sweet, salty, crunchy….and addictive. It definitely checks all of my boxes for holiday treats. If you have to attend a gathering and need an idea of what to bring this recipe won’t disappoint. Just make sure to make a batch for yourself!

I found this recipe last year and we’ve made it over and over!

Butter Toffee Pretzels

Ingredients:

One 16 oz bag of mini pretzel twists or sticks (both work!)

1 cup lightly packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cubed

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp baking soda

1 bag Heath toffee bits (in the baking aisle of your grocery store!)



Instructions:

Preheat oven to 200° degrees F. You can either grease a large sheet pan with cooking spray, or line it with parchment paper. Spread the pretzels on your pan and set aside.

In a medium saucepan, add the brown sugar, butter, and corn syrup and bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat and whisk in the vanilla extract and baking soda; the toffee will bubble a lot and look foamy – this is normal.

Pour the hot toffee mixture evenly over the pretzels; sprinkle half of the bag of toffee bits over the pretzel mixture, too. Toss the pretzels to coat evenly in the toffee mixture and toffee bits.

Bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes to ensure the hot toffee mixture evenly coats the pretzels. Once baked, spread the pretzel mixture onto a wax paper-lined countertop and immediately sprinkle with the remaining toffee bits.

Allow the pretzels to set and harden, about 1 hour, before breaking into smaller clusters and packaging.

See? Super easy! But the finished product looks like you spent hours in the kitchen and they taste better than anything you can find in a store.

Happy Holidays!