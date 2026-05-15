🍄 Enter to win a Digital Copy of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie 🎮✨

Wahoo!! The adventure is coming home! 🎮🌟



To celebrate the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, we’re giving one lucky family a DIGITAL CODE to watch the movie at home! 🍿

Join Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Peach, and the whole crew as they journey across the galaxy facing new worlds, unexpected villains, and plenty of Mushroom Kingdom chaos along the way. 🚀⭐

🎉 Bring the adventure home on May 19! Power up with Mario & Friends.

Entering is easy! 🍄

Simply fill out the form below for your chance to win a digital code to own The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and enjoy the adventure from home with the whole family!

The #1 movie adventure of the year comes home May 19 — perfect for your next family movie night! 🍿✨

Trailer here: Watch the trailer