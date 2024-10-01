Fun Fall Recipes

Halloween Recipe:Mummy Chex Mix
Are you needing a dangerously, fun, spooky Chex mix for Halloween? This is a perfect mummy mix that is packed with all the candy for Halloween – Reese’s, Kit Kats, and marshmallows! This mix screams Halloween, and the whole family – especially the kiddos – will be grabbing handfuls.
Ingredients
- 4 cups rice Chex cereal
- 1 cup almond bark, melted
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 3 cups white chocolate covered pretzels
- 2 cups mini marshmallows
- 7.6 oz bag white mini Resse’s
- 7.6 oz bag white mini–Kit Kats
- 1 cup shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup candy eyes
Instructions
- In a large bowl mix together rice Chex cereal and melted almond bark gently.
- Once Chex cereal is completely covered in almond bark, then add to a large Ziplock bag and add powdered sugar. Seal bag and shake, coating all cereal.
- In a large bowl, add coated cereal and the remaining ingredients and toss together.
- Serve and enjoy!
Thanksgiving Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Dip
Making Pumpkin Pie Dip can be super simple and only takes a few minutes to make. It is absolutely delicious paired with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, or apples, and is the perfect fall recipe for your holiday party.
Ingredients
- 3.5 oz instant vanilla pudding
- 3/4 cup pumpkin spice creamer
- 7.5 oz container pumpkin cream cheese
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 8 oz container whipped topping, slightly thawed
- Pumpkin pie spice, garnish
- Cinnamon graham crackers, vanilla wafers, etc.
Instructions
- In a small bowl, mix together the pudding and pumpkin creamer.
- Whisk together well and then let sit for 5 minutes.
- In a different bowl, add the pumpkin cream cheese and sugar.
- Whisk together well.
- Once the pudding has set for 5 minutes add the pudding to the cream cheese mixture. Then fold in the whipped topping.
- Store in the fridge.
- Right before you serve, sprinkle with pumpkin pie spice and serve with cinnamon graham crackers, vanilla wafers, apples, etc.