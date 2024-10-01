Fun Fall Recipes



Halloween Recipe:Mummy Chex Mix

Are you needing a dangerously, fun, spooky Chex mix for Halloween? This is a perfect mummy mix that is packed with all the candy for Halloween – Reese’s, Kit Kats, and marshmallows! This mix screams Halloween, and the whole family – especially the kiddos – will be grabbing handfuls.

Ingredients

4 cups rice Chex cereal

1 cup almond bark, melted

2 cups powdered sugar

3 cups white chocolate covered pretzels

2 cups mini marshmallows

7.6 oz bag white mini Resse’s

7.6 oz bag white mini–Kit Kats

1 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 cup candy eyes

Instructions

In a large bowl mix together rice Chex cereal and melted almond bark gently. Once Chex cereal is completely covered in almond bark, then add to a large Ziplock bag and add powdered sugar. Seal bag and shake, coating all cereal. In a large bowl, add coated cereal and the remaining ingredients and toss together. Serve and enjoy!

Thanksgiving Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Dip

Making Pumpkin Pie Dip can be super simple and only takes a few minutes to make. It is absolutely delicious paired with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, or apples, and is the perfect fall recipe for your holiday party.

Ingredients

3.5 oz instant vanilla pudding

3/4 cup pumpkin spice creamer

7.5 oz container pumpkin cream cheese

1/4 cup sugar

8 oz container whipped topping, slightly thawed

Pumpkin pie spice, garnish

Cinnamon graham crackers, vanilla wafers, etc.

Instructions