Date Night Giveaway: Pedal Haus Brewery

Get ready to experience a lively energetic atmosphere, award-winning beers, and outstanding food all at Pedal Haus Brewery.

Voted best brewery in 2023, you’ll quickly see why this locally-owned establishment has been thriving since its opening in 2015. With locations in Tempe, Phoenix, and Chandler, inside Sky Harbor airport, and a soon-to-be new location in downtown Mesa, Pedal Haus Brewery has become a local favorite destination.

I recently had the chance to check out the downtown Chandler location. I’ve walked passed it several times and have always been curious about its bustling vibe, so I was excited to finally get to see what it was all about.

Here are three reasons why you’ll love Pedal Haus Brewery for your next date night:

Its unique and vibrant atmosphere.

No matter which Pedal Haus Brewery you visit, you’ll encounter a lively atmosphere that’s vibrant, bustling, and energetic. The Phoenix location features a unique rooftop patio with its own bar, as well as an interior space with 25 TVs. The Tempe location features the largest patio in Tempe and is a great spot for private events and celebrations. And the Chandler location has an outdoor patio that opens to the back part of downtown Chandler- great for people watching and dining al fresco!

Award-winning brews and delicious pub-style food.

There’s a reason that Pedal Haus Brewery has won awards – and you’ll see for yourself when you check out the specialty brews and mouth-watering food selections. The brewery produces a wide range of beer styles, from classic German lagers to experimental IPAs, all crafted with the finest ingredients and traditional brewing techniques. To perfectly complement your drink of choice, you’ll find an array of pub style food such as Bavarian pretzels, smash burgers, crisp salads, mac & cheese made with Biere Beer Cheese, fish & chips, and more! Don’t miss out on the decadent desserts too, including the hot fudge brownie and Mic Drop ice cream sundae!

You could win a $25 gift card!

Are you drooling yet? Ready to experience for yourself what the hype is all about? Well, grab your special someone and find a Pedal Haus Brewery location closest to you! Feeling lucky? Enter for your chance to win a $25 gift card to try it out!

For more information, to view the menu, or find a location visit https://www.pedalhausbrewery.com/