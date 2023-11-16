Escape for Your Next Date at Escapology

Escape rooms have become a popular activity for people of all ages—whether it’s for work teambuilding, hanging out with friends, a family bonding experience, or in this case—a date night!

To be honest, I never really knew exactly what escape rooms entailed, and the thought of being trapped in a room made me a little claustrophobic. But when I realized it was basically like solving a live-action puzzle with clues, I was all in!

My husband and I teamed up with some of our friends and got to visit Escapology in Gilbert for our most recent date night.

If you’re a newbie to escape rooms like I was, here’s how Escapology works:

Choose a location. Escapology has locations in Tempe at Tempe Marketplace and in Gilbert at San Tan Village. Choose a room. There are several themes to choose from including Mansion Murder, Scooby Doo, 7 Deadly Sins, The Code, and more! Themes vary depending on location. Select a time. Choose a date, time, and determine who will be playing with you.

I’d definitely recommend going with a group of people—more brains to collaborate and work together. Rooms vary in difficulty level. We chose The Code room which was average difficulty. They even have rooms designed just for kids, which makes for a fun family outing!

Once the actual game begins your group will be taken back to the room and the rules will be explained. You’ll then have 60 minutes to work together to find clues scattered throughout, solve riddles and puzzles, and ultimately crack the code to unlock the room.

Depending on your preferences, you’ll have the option to get hints and some assistance to nudge you in the right direction, if needed.

Ultimately, this experience helps you think critically, problem-solve, and communicate as a team—and aren’t those all valuable skills to work on in a relationship anyway?

We had so much fun working together figuring out clues AND we finished with 20 minutes to spare!

I already can’t wait to go back and try out a different room next time!

Enter for your chance to win an escape room experience for two adults to try the newly opened Batman escape room at Escapology’s Tempe location.