Monday, March 10, 2025
GIVEAWAY – RAK Date Night: Blue Wasabi Sushi and Martini Bar

Monique Seleen
Photo courtesy of Blue Wasabi Sushi and Martini Bar

If you’re looking to add a touch of sophistication and flavor to your next date night, find out how Blue Wasabi Sushi and Martini Bar in Gilbert offers an unforgettable combination of fresh, exquisite food and expertly crafted cocktails for a perfect night out.

A Fusion of Flavors: Sushi Meets Martini

When you think of sushi, you might picture delicate rolls of fish and rice, paired with wasabi and soy sauce, offering a simple yet complex combination of flavors. However, add the elegance of a martini to the mix, and you’ve got a unique dining experience that is as much about the drink as it is about the food.

And that’s exactly what you’ll find at Blue Wasabi – an extensive menu featuring contemporary sushi that combines the finest quality fish with unique ingredients, and a variety of cocktail creations including creative martinis and crafty cocktails – creating an ideal balance of light and refreshing flavors.

The Sushi: A Culinary Art

At the heart of the restaurant’s appeal is the sushi. If you’ve never experienced sushi prepared with attention to detail, you’re in for a treat. From the classic tuna rolls to inventive specialty rolls, each piece of sushi is a work of art.

I was super impressed that they had plenty of vegetarian options including veggie sushi rolls and tofu substitutions, and an array of choices outside of sushi such as charbroiled Filet Mignon, sauteed barbeque shrimp, macadamia crusted chicken, and more.

Pair your selections with a delicious side such as miso soup, edamame, or seaweed salad for the perfect meal.

The Martini: The Perfect Cocktail

A martini, the iconic cocktail of choice for elegance and class, is the ideal partner to your sushi. The sharp taste of gin, smoothness of vodka, and refreshing notes of citrus or vermouth make a martini an ideal drink for any palate.

At Blue Wasabi you’ll find fun twists on the classic martini such as the Grape Escape, Thin Mint, Magic Mike, Buttah Face, and more! The art of pairing the right martini with your sushi roll is a skill that the restaurant’s bartenders and servers take pride in. They can recommend a pairing that brings out the best in both the food and the drink.

Why It’s the Perfect Date Night Spot

If you’re looking for a place with flavorful food, elegant drinks, and a stylish setting – Blue Wasabi’s offers the perfect blend of sushi and martinis for an experience that’s sure to be both delicious and full of romance.

Plus, enter for your chance to win a $50 gift card to check it out!

Giveaway Entry Form

"*" indicates required fields

First Name*
Last Name*
City*

 

