Taking Time Off After a Baby

What You Need to Know About Maternity and Family Leave Laws in Arizona

Welcoming a child is a life-changing moment for parents filled with joy and milestones. During these times, whether caring for your new child or the family members closest to you, life’s significant events call for time away from the workplace. As a parent, guardian, or prospective parent, it’s critical to have a clear understanding of maternity and family leave in Arizona and the protections available to your family.

Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)

The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) is a federal law that applies to government or private employers with 50 or more employees. The FMLA provides eligible employees with up to 12 workweeks of unpaid leave each year. You can take FMLA-protected leave for any of the following reasons:

To care for a newborn child

For the adoption or fostering of a child

To manage a serious health condition (including pregnancy-related health issues or incapacities)

To care for a spouse, child, or parent with a significant health issue

The FMLA allows families to be there for those who matter most when they need it, reassuring first-time mothers and fathers that they can welcome a child and care for them without the stress of their daily jobs or the financial burden of losing their employment or current position upon return from leave. The FMLA also enables parents and children to support their loved ones, whether it’s their child or an aging parent, facing health issues.

Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA)

Expectant mothers in the workplace are also safeguarded by the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA). The PWFA went into effect in June 2024 and guarantees fair treatment, job security, and reasonable accommodations for qualified employees throughout their pregnancy including:

Extended or more frequent breaks to rest, eat, use the bathroom, etc.

Modified work schedule offering shorter hours or part-time work

Temporary job modifications or reassignment to less physically demanding tasks

Permission for flexible work schedules or remote work arrangements

Adjusted work equipment and environment to allow sitting or standing

Leave for health care appointments

Important Things to Know

While FMLA protections for parental leave are not required for private employers with fewer than 50 employees, employers cannot dismiss parental leave needs. They must comply with the PWFA, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act (PDA), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other relevant laws while remaining mindful of employee well-being.

Family-friendly policies have been embraced by many private employers to provide the paid or unpaid time off needed to new parents.

