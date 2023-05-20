RAK Date Night: Pomo Pizzeria

Get ready for an authentic Italian date night experience when you visit one of Pomo Pizzeria’s three Valley locations in Scottsdale, Downtown Phoenix, or the Biltmore area.

With a wide selection of Neopolitan pizzas, homemade pastas, and fresh salads, you’ll feel like you’ve escaped to Italy for the night—no travel necessary!

I had the chance to check out the Biltmore location and it was a beautiful atmosphere nestled in the heart of the Biltmore Mall with a wonderful patio complete with misters to keep you cool during the warm months and a cozy fire pit to enjoy during the winter. The outdoor space is also dog-friendly and they even will bring Fido a bowl of water.

Come hungry because there are lots of mouth-watering options to get you started such as the Bufala Burrata, Eggplant Parmigi, or Foccacia Di Recco. We split the Classica Bruschetta. I feel like you just can’t go wrong with any of the choices!

Now if you’ve read any of my date night reviews before, you’d know I’m a pizza girl, so you bet I wasn’t going to miss out on trying one of the Neopolitan pizzas.

I went with the Bufala Verace which is made with imported Italian mozzarella di bufala, has a generous layer of tangy tomato sauce, and topped with fresh basil and parmigiano. It was everything I hoped for in a pizza.

My guest tried the Gnocchi Sorrentina which are pillowy soft homemade potato gnocchi served in sizzling tomato sauce, garnished with melty mozzarella, parmigiano and basil. Perfecto!

There were so many other delicious choices—I wish I had more room to try them all.

If you’re looking to end the night on a sweet note, Pomo offers decadent Italian-inspired dessert options such as a classic tiramisu, crème brulee, or fresh cannolis.

As you plan your next date night, girls night out, or celebratory dinner, add Pomo to your list and start looking forward to an authentic Italian feast!

Enter below for your chance to win a $20 gift card to Pomo!