Cool down with some free ice cream thanks to Wells Enterprises, the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States, as they hand out thousands of free treats at 15 ice cream social locations across the Valley on Tuesday, May 23 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Wells, which produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year, will be passing out frozen novelties from its signature national brands, including Blue Bunny®, Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics® as part of their pop-up ice cream social events.

Visit one of these locations on Tuesday May 23 between 3 and 5 p.m. for free ice cream while supplies last:

Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix

Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix

Tempe Public Library, 3500 S. Rural Road, Tempe

OrangeTheory Fitness, 116 E. University Drive, Tempe

Kiwanis Recreation Center, 611 S. All America Way, Tempe

St. Luke’s Hospital, 1500 S. Mill Ave., Tempe

Fry’s, 3232 S. Mill Ave., Tempe

Safeway, 1902 W. Main St., Mesa

Safeway, 7920 E. Chaparral, Scottsdale

Walmart, 800 E. Southern Ave., Tempe

Walmart, 1380 W. Elliot Road, Tempe

4 additional private locations

In addition to the ice cream socials, Wells Enterprises is donating bottled water to the City of Tempe’s HOPE team (Homeless Outreach Prevention Effort), which provides water to those in need.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States, producing more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributing products in all 50 states. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the “Ice Cream Capital of the World” as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location.

Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com.