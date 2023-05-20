Maternal Mental Health Awareness: Miscarriage, Infant Loss, and Infertility  

As we continue our series on Maternal Mental Health in honor of May being Mental Health Awareness month, this week the focus is on those who have experienced a miscarriage, infant loss, or struggles with infertility.

Any type of loss, especially as it relates to pregnancy, can affect a mother’s mental health. Whether you have been trying to get pregnant for a while without success, have gone through the tough challenges or a miscarriage, or experienced the heart-breaking trauma of losing an infant, these circumstances can all take a toll on your mental health.

As with any grief, it’s important to seek support, find ways to heal, and learn how to best handle your emotions.

Miscarriage or Loss

“Miscarriage and infant loss can be traumatic for a person,” said Michelle Lacy, Executive Director of Women’s Health and Innovation of Arizona. “Their body is also adjusting to the loss of the pregnancy which makes them at risk for a Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorder.”

Lacy recommends that those experiencing a miscarriage or loss seek medical follow ups as well as mental health support. This can be received through groups or individual counseling.

“The loss of a pregnancy and infant can feel very isolating which can also impact the mental health,” said Lacy. “Parents deserve support and care.”

Infertility Grief

Those struggling to get pregnant and dealing with infertility may also face many challenges impacting their overall mental health and wellbeing.

“Fertility challenges can affect the mental health due to increased stress within their relationship and finances, grief and loss, trauma and limited support,” said Lacy.

Women’s Health Innovation of Arizona has therapists who specialize in grief and loss and groups for perinatal loss.

Additional Resources

