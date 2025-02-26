GIVEAWAY – RAK Date Night: Close-up Magic Show with Tank

When it comes to planning a memorable date night, finding an experience that’s both fun and unique can make all the difference. Step into the enchanting world of a magic and enjoy a night filled with wonder, astonishment, and awe when you take part in magician Tank Hanna’s new show, A Tainted Mind: Close-up Magic with Tank!

Here are three reasons why this magic show should be at the top of your list for a perfect date night.

The Wonder of the Unexpected

Magic shows are rooted in mystery, surprise, and the thrill of the unknown. During Tank’s intimate performance, you’ll be up-close to all the magical action. Tank’s show is a well-designed combination of magic, storytelling and wonder. It’s a great way to step out of your usual routine while immersing yourselves in spontaneous moments of laughter. You’ll both be asking “how did he do that?” giving you something fresh to bond over and talk about long after the show ends.

Engaging and Interactive Entertainment

Unlike passive activities like watching a movie, a magic show invites participation. With the intimate and small setting of Tank’s show, you’ll have the option to choose VIP seating where you will be up-close at the table with Tank as he performs, and may even be asked to participate! (If you’d rather just watch, you are always welcome to decline his request to be part of the show – Tank has been referred to as a Gentle Magician and will never force anyone to volunteer). Even if you don’t get involved in act directly, the shared experience of marveling at illusions and solving mysteries together brings an extra layer of engagement to the evening.

An Intimate Date Night Experience at Your Fingertips

Tank’s magic show is performed in intimate setting, taking place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Old Town Scottsdale. This small, cozy performance venue sets a magical tone for the evening. Arrive early and grab a drink at the hotel’s bar, or extend the night after the show by visiting one of Old Town Scottsdale’s many restaurants – just steps away from the venue!

Choosing a magic show for a date night is a decision that guarantees a night full of wonder, laughter, and shared amazement. Whether you’re seeking a romantic evening or looking to try something new, a magic show promises to create lasting memories and a sense of wonder that will make your date night truly unforgettable.

A Tainted Mind: Close-up Magic with Tank takes place every Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Old Town Scottsdale at 7 p.m. and runs until March 29.

Enter below for your chance to win two tickets to see the show for your next date night!