GIVEAWAY – RAK Date Night: Benihana

If you’re looking to spice up for your usual date night —literally and figuratively—Benihana offers an experience that blends great food and interactive fun for an unforgettable night out.

While I’ll admit, it wasn’t my first time dining at the teppanyaki-style restaurant, there’s something about the whole experience that keeps me coming back and enjoying it time and time again.

Whether it’s for a special occasion, date night, or a celebratory dinner, here’s what makes Benihana a fun and unique experience:

The Benihana Experience

Walking into a Benihana is like entering a world where dinner becomes a performance, as skilled chefs cook meals right at your table on a sizzling flat-top grill. But they’re not just cooking—they’re entertaining.

If you’ve never been before, expect a flurry of knife tricks, flaming onion volcanoes, flying shrimp, and light-hearted banter that turns a meal into a show.

Watching your chef flip utensils like a ninja and toss shrimp tails into his hat gives you and your special someone something fun to talk about. The energy is lively, but intimate enough to still enjoy your partner’s company.

Multi-Course Meal Options

From juicy filet mignon and buttery scallops to hibachi chicken and vegetarian delights, there’s something for everyone. The meals come in courses—starting with soup and salad, then freshly grilled veggies, followed by sizzling entrees, and finishing off with an ice cream flavor of your choice.

You can also elevate your meal with appetizer add-ons, specialty sushi rolls, and an array of refreshing cocktails.

A Social, Shared Experience

Another perk of Benihana for date night? The communal tables. While this might sound counterintuitive, it can actually enhance your night. Sitting with other guests creates a social, lively environment. You might find yourselves laughing with strangers, toasting to new friends, or just enjoying the buzz around you. It makes for a fabulous double or triple date experience, too!

A Memorable Destination for all Occasions

If you’re celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or just want to do something different “just because,” Benihana has that special occasion feel without being overly formal.

(And yes, they sing if it’s your birthday— you’ve been warned!)

Benihana isn’t just dinner—it’s a memory waiting to happen. So next time you’re brainstorming ideas, skip the predictable. Grab your date, bring your appetite, and get ready to catch a shrimp in your mouth like a pro. Benihana’s got your night covered—fire, flavor, and all.

