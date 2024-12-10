RAK Date Night Giveaway: The Sandfish

Calling all sushi lovers! The Sandfish is an upscale eatery located in the Melrose District of Phoenix offering a global twist on traditional Japanese cuisine. You’ll find exquisite sushi creations that come together with unique whiskey and cocktail pairings for an unforgettable dining experience.

I recently had the opportunity to bring my dad along for a little Daddy-Daughter date to check out The Sandfish. We were both absolutely blown away by the cool, modern atmosphere and the exquisite menu options. It’s a destination we’ve both been raving about ever since.

Here are some standout features that make The Sandfish a unique dining experience:

Unforgettable sushi and whiskey pairings – I’m not typically a whiskey or sushi consumer, but even I could appreciate the multitude of unique pairing options that The Sandfish offers. I made sure to bring along my dad – a sushi and whiskey fanatic – as my official taste tester, and he was in absolute heaven. Not sure what to choose? No worries. The server and bar tender are well versed in the menu options and whiskey pairings and will make excellent recommendations if you need it.

A distinguished menu rooted in traditional Japanese techniques – Everything on The Sandfish's menu is rooted in traditional Japanese sushi-making techniques while also incorporating a variety of global influences, creating the perfect balance of flavors in every bite. Some of our favorite dishes included:

The Sunomono and Seaweed salads . Both were light and refreshing, with simple Japanese flavors. A perfect and fresh way to start your meal or accompany it as a side dish pairing.

The Blue Butterfly Signature Maki. This was unlike anything I've ever eaten before and it was absolutely divine. Not only was it stunningly beautiful with blue pea flower rice and garnished with edible flowers, but every bite was out-of-this-world-delicious! It featured a crispy marinated tofu, cucumber, gobo, pickled watermelon radish, and micro cilantro with a crunchy chilly crumble. My mouth is watering just thinking about it again!

Ube Oil Cake – This dessert was so unique and unbelievably good! It featured a delicious oil cake dusted with matcha, filled with creamy ube, and served with a coconut-sweet ube reduction topped with toasted coconut flakes.

A cozy atmosphere – Whether you choose to dine inside the dimly lit, intimate dining room, or outside on the patio underneath the bistro lights by the fire place, both offer cozy settings creating the perfect vibe to enjoy your meal.

