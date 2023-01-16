Pregnancy Coaching from Glow Midwifery

Have you ever walked out of your prenatal appointment with a million unanswered questions only to be handed a pamphlet? Or perhaps you’ve given birth before but this time around are hoping for a different experience—one where you feel educated and prepared instead of overwhelmed and confused.

Knowing how much of a difference patient education can make during prenatal care is what led Mallorie Resendez Bassetti, Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM), to begin offering pregnancy coaching sessions to women throughout the state of Arizona.

After deciding to take a sabbatical from “catching babies” to focus on her family, Mallorie recently turned Glow Midwifery, her midwifery practice in Gilbert, to offer virtual services while she spends time at home with her five young children.

Mallorie said she wanted a way to feel like she was still impacting pregnant women even though she’s not assisting with births right now and came up with the idea to offer virtual pregnancy coaching.

“Patient education has been really important to me in practice. It’s something I see lacking in most medical care but especially prenatal care,” said Mallorie. “I’m doing this for the women who don’t feel like they’re getting the information they need from their regular OB visits.”

The virtual pregnancy coaching sessions are educational opportunities covering a variety of pregnancy topics from the early stages, all the way through the third trimester, and there’s even a session to help prepare for postpartum.

With over seven years of midwifery experience, Mallorie has counseled thousands of pregnant women and stays up-to-date on the latest research.

“There aren’t a lot of ways to get medical information while you’re pregnant other than talking to your doctor who doesn’t have time to talk to you,” said Mallorie. “We can talk about some of these topics that everyone else shies away from.”

Topics include how to choose a birth provider, advanced maternal age, placenta previa, vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC), gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, creating a birth plan, and more.

Sessions are 30 or 45 minutes long, depending on the topic, and start at $60.

“Think of it as a mix between a class and a chat with your best friend, if your best friend was a midwife,” said Mallorie.

Through the pregnancy coaching sessions, Mallorie says she hopes women not only feel like their questions are being answered, but that they feel empowered and informed.

“They’ll have more information and I hope that information will give them confidence to make the best decisions for themselves.”

To find out more or to schedule a pregnancy coaching session visit glowmw.com/pregnancy-coaching

Gynecological Telehealth Services

Glow Midwifery also offers a variety of telehealth services, providing both convenience and privacy for busy moms.

“Most things can be done through telehealth,”said Mallorie. “I’ve seen stay-at-home moms who don’t want to lug all their kids to an appointment, women on a break from work doing an appointment in their car, or others who are working from home and need to be seen. It’s just making life easier for everyone when it can be done virtually.”

Telehealth services include:

Birth Control

Breast Issues

Miscarriage Care

Period Issues

Urinary Tract Infections

Preconception Counseling

For more information visit glowmw.com/services