Babyish – An Indoor Playground Where Imaginations Can Run Free

Babyish is a new indoor tot-town play space in Mesa designed for kids ages 6 months to 7 years old.

Founder, Mona Gonzalez, got the idea to build this unique play area at the request of her 5-year-old granddaughter, Brooklyn.

“She asked for a ‘fun place,’ and with the help of my kids, Ashlee and Marcus, we brainstormed and built this space. Brooklyn tested everything to make sure it would be enjoyable for other children as well.”

The play space features several themed “rooms” including:

Jake’s Tiny Builders – A construction site featuring foam bricks, hard hats, vests, a tool workbench, and more!

Brooklyn's Burgers – A drive-thru restaurant where little ones can take orders through a window, and prep and serve up burgers and all the fixings!

Paul's Pit Stop – A garage space featuring ride-in cars where tots can hop in and go for a ride throughout the play area's marked roads.

Sweet Pea's Fresh Mart – Here your child go grocery shopping, put food on a conveyer belt, and even bag up their purchases.

Boo's Mini Medics – This make-believe doctor's office features a white coat costume and stethoscope, mini checkup clinic, and even an eye exam poster.

Kennedy's Tangles & Tiaras – A hair salon where little ones can tame their mane and get lost in all things beauty and tiaras.

Nana's House— Step inside Nana's house for a cozy and homey environment with a little kitchen and table.

Reid's Little Lattes – A freestanding coffee cart where tots can serve up a cup of Joe and pastries.

In addition, Babyish also has a soft play area, a fire station, a mini post-office, and indoor climbing structure with a swing and slide.

I had the chance to check it out with my 20-month-old son and he had an absolute blast playing there! The space is so inviting, colorful, and clean, and you can really tell that there was thought and intention behind it all.

“We personally built it from scratch with own hands, instead of purchasing pre-manufactured structures,” said Mona. “I believe this hands-on approach adds a personal touch to the space, creating an atmosphere of love, safety, and peace that we hope everyone can feel when they visit.”

A few must-knows before you visit:

Socks: Children must wear grip socks, while adults can choose either grip socks or regular socks. Grip socks are available for purchase.

Drop-in: Babyish currently offers open play on Tuesday through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Capacity: The space can accommodate up to 45 children simultaneously, but for safety and sanitation reasons, they are limiting it to a maximum of 20 children at a time.

Cost: The cost is $12 per child, and additional siblings are $10. Children 12 months and under are free!

“I hope children can feel free to be themselves, and I want parents and caregivers to have the opportunity to bond with their kids and create loving, happy memories together,” said Mona.

If you’re looking for a fun way to mix up playtime, want to plan an exciting playdate, or just need your little ones to get their wiggles out, you have got to check out Babyish.

To find out more, visit https://www.shopbabyish.com/