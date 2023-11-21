Never Too Much Turkey!

Leftover turkey is quite possibly more precious than the Thanksgiving turkey dinner itself. After proclaiming to be “stuffed” from the afternoon meal, everyone always seems to find room for a second round of food with turkey sandwiches in the evening. If you’re lucky enough to have any remaining turkey after your guests head home, try this turkey tetrazzini recipe.

It’s a great day-after Thanksgiving meal. Because it’s a creamy pasta, your family feels like they are truly getting something different vs. leftovers. Pair it with a cheesy garlic bread, made by layering Shamrock Farms French Onion Sour Cream, garlic salt and cheese, then broiling until brown and bubbly! This garlic bread topping has such a rich flavor, that this is a great way to repurpose any leftover bread/rolls from Thanksgiving!

Turkey Tetrazzini

Ingredients

1 cup Shamrock Farms Heavy Cream

1/4 cup butter or margarine

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup chicken broth

1 package spaghetti

2 cups cubed turkey

1 can (3 oz) sliced mushrooms, drained (optional)

1/2 cup grated Parmesean cheese

Directions

Heat oven to 350. Melt butter in large saucepan over low heat and blend in flour and seasonings. Cook over low heat, stirring continuously until mixture is smooth and bubbly. Remove from heat and stir in broth and cream. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute. Then stir in spaghetti, turkey and mushrooms. Pour into ungreased 2-qt casserole dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake uncovered 30 minutes or until bubbly. For a crispy top, place under broiler and monitor until dish reaches desired golden brown top.