Festive July 4th Food Ideas

Make 4th of July extra special with some fun red, white, and blue foods that your whole family will love!

Here are some festive recipes from Scarlett Bendixen, Gilbert mom of four and the food blogger and author behind the popular site, Made It Ate It Loved It. madeitateitlovedit.com

Red, White & Blue Fruit Salad

Fruit salad is a must for 4th of July because it is as pretty as it is delicious! Fruit is the perfect side to any meal and just by adding a few fun shapes and incorporating bright, colorful fruit, you’ll be adding some fun and flare to your menu. I also like to add a side of whipped cream for a sweet treat – bonus if it is homemade! Fruit is a great staple for anyone with dietary restrictions as well. Always a crowd pleaser and is the first empty bowl!

Ingredients

Watermelon

Strawberries

Raspberries

Blueberries

Honey Crisp Apples (cut into stars)

Instructions

Prep the fruit. Cut the apples into stars right before serving. Serve and enjoy!

Red White and Blue Trifle Dessert

If you really want to blow your guests away – make this trifle dessert! This is so easy and the individual portions will really impress your family! A trifle is made with just a few ingredients and adding one little flag on top makes this a patriotic dish that will stand out among the rest! I love trifle because it is light and fluffy with the perfect amount of sweetness.

Ingredients

1 container raspberries

2 quarts strawberries, washed and sliced

1 container blackberries

1 container blueberries

2-3 Tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon almond extract

2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 1/4 teaspoon almond extract

16 oz cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped and sweetened (to your taste)

1 angel food cake

Instructions

Mix the berries, sugar, and teaspoon of almond extract together and let sit. Cream together in a separate bowl the cream cheese, powdered sugar, sour cream, vanilla, and remaining 1 1/4 teaspoon of almond extract. Fold in heavy whipping cream. Cube angel food cake.

Layer in dish starting with angel food cake then the whipping cream mixture then the berry mixture. Then repeat until dish is filled. End with the whipped mixture and garnish with a few berries on top! (You can use just strawberries or a mixture of berries like I prefer)

4th of July Pancakes

The grand finale – 4th of July pancakes! Make breakfast a show with some special candles and food coloring! My kids look forward to this every single year and at this point, it’s tradition! Steal this idea and your kids will talk about it year after year.

Ingredients

Pancake mix

Water

Red food coloring

Blue food coloring

Red, white, and blue sprinkles

Sparklers

Instructions

Make pancakes according to the back of the pancake mix. Separate into 3 different bowls. Make the pancakes Then arrange in red, white and blue and serve with sprinkles and sparklers.

Easy 4th of July Sugar Cookies

I’ll take any excuse to break out the cookie cutters and fun sprinkles! This is my signature sugar cookie recipe that I make several times per year. I tend to make them around the holidays, but adding this patriotic twist to my favorite cookie recipe was so fun! Sprinkles can be found on Amazon or even your local grocer. I find that they really take the design to the next level! This would be a fun activity to do with your kids the morning of the 4th. Who doesn’t love to decorate cookies?!

Cookie Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup Crisco

1 egg, room temperature

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar

2 1/4 cup flour

Frosting Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 pound powdered sugar

Whole Milk, to thin

Instructions