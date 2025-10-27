Losing SNAP? Here’s Where to Get Help and Make Meals Go Further

With the looming interruption of SNAP benefits starting November 1 — due to the ongoing federal government shutdown —many Arizona families are preparing for a sudden shortfall in their grocery budgets.

For families who have relied on SNAP to stretch their food dollars, now is the time to act strategically. First, inventory your food supplies at home. Prioritize meals built around cheap, filling ingredients such as rice, pasta, beans, oats, potatoes, frozen vegetables, and generic-brand proteins. For example, soups, stews, baked potatoes, bulk oatmeal with fruit, or a big pan of lasagna can feed a family for multiple meals at very low cost.

Second, reach out now to local emergency food networks before the crunch hits. Churches, local food banks, and pantries can help bridge the gap when SNAP pauses but often cannot make up the full shortfall on their own. Many of these organizations have already warned that they lack the capacity to replace SNAP’s billions of dollars in aid. If you and a friend are getting food boxes consider swapping the items you might not need or want so that no food goes to waste. Organizations like Borderlands Produce Rescue, C.A.M.P, and Bountiful Baskets offer large boxes of produce at a discount. I’ve personally done the Bountiful Baskets program and you select a box like ‘soup pack’ for tomatoes, onions, carrots, celery, etc or a ‘lunch box’ one with pears, tangerines, baby carrots, watermelon, apples, etc. They’re usually around $20 and you get a LOT of produce.

Third, if you haven’t already, apply or renew any food-assistance application now. Even if payments are delayed, your eligibility will be established. And double-check your contact info with your state’s program so you don’t miss key notices.

Fourth, when shopping, keep meals simple and cost-effective. Here are 10 tips for cutting costs at the grocery store. Meals like baked chicken legs, roasted vegetables, large salads made with seasonal produce, or slow-cooker soups work well. Buy items in bulk when on sale, freeze extras, and cook once to eat twice–or more. When I do our shopping I try to meal plan items that can we use a variety of ways. Grilled chicken thighs for a meal can then become protein for a salad or pasta the next day. Shredded chicken breast can be used for tacos, soup, and a variety of crockpot meals while pork shoulder is often on sale and can be used for sandwiches, nachos, or loaded baked potatoes! Avoid premium snack or convenience items — when budgets are squeezed every dollar counts.

With my family of 7 we’re always on a mission to keep our family fed on a budget. 4 growing boys (plus a baby girl starting solids) eat a LOT. Don’t overcomplicate your meals–breakfast for dinner, English muffin pizzas, pasta dishes, quesadillas, mac n cheese with hotdogs, and easy ‘loaded’ baked potatoes are regulars at our house! This Lasagna Soup is a budget-friendly hit in our house! We often buy meats when they’re on sale and use them for the next week’s meals. And don’t forget to utilize online shopping! I love Walmart’s app because I can add everything into my cart and decide where I can cut costs. Then I’ll shop at another grocery store to see if anything on that list is cheaper. Pick up at Walmart is FREE–even if you’re not a member. And I find it helps with impulse purchases. Here are some of the wonderful resources I use for my meal planning–nearly all of them have videos to accompany the recipes along with other ‘frugal’ tips.

Your Barefoot Neighbor

This Gal Cooks

Budget Bytes

This Pilgrim Life

Julia Pacheco Recipes

Plandy Mandy

Simple Home Edit

Feeding Five Frugally

Whole and Happy Living

7 Kids Kitchen

Finally, communicate with your children about the situation—so they understand why meal routines may shift—but reassure them that they will be fed and cared for. If you’re worried about your kids not eating the more ‘budget-friendly’ meals, try cooking with them. Studies show kids are more likely to try new meals if they participate in the preparation of it. A household united and planning together will feel less stress than one trying to improvise alone.

If you live in Arizona and are looking for local food help, use a resource such as Arizona Food Bank Network (AzFBN) to search your ZIP code for food-banks, mobile distributions and pantries across all counties.

Here are a few food banks serving families across Arizona. If you’re in a position to give—whether through food, time, or financial support—every contribution makes a real difference. These organizations are feeling the added strain, and your help can go a long way toward filling shelves and nourishing families throughout our state.

Now is an especially good time to donate to food banks because your generosity can go even further through Arizona’s charitable tax credit program. Donations made to qualifying organizations before the end of the year can earn you a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit—meaning you can directly reduce what you owe in state taxes while helping local families in need. It’s a powerful way to make an immediate impact and keep your tax dollars working right here in your community.

Metro Phoenix:

ASCEND

Arizona Kosher Pantry

City Hope Arizona

City of Scottsdale Food Bank

St. Mary’s Food Bank of Arizona

United Food Bank

St. Vincent de Paul

Foothills Food Bank

PV Community Food Bank

Nourish Phoenix

Lighthouse Social Services

Honor Health Desert Mission

Matthew’s Crossing

Mom’s Pantry

Harvest Compassion Center

Operation Care Food Bank

Tempe Community Action Agency

Phoenix Rescue Mission

Midwest Food Bank

West Valley Community Food Center

Valley View Community Food Bank

Superstition Food Bank

Vista del Camino Food Bank

Salvation Army

St. Anne’s Friends of the Needy

Maricopa Pantry

Tolleson Food Bank

Tucson:

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

Primavera Homeless Intervention and Prevention

Interfaith Community Services

Gospel Rescue Mission

Campus Pantry – For University of Arizona students and staff

Holy Family Church

Caridad Community Kitchen

Grace St. Paul Joseph’s Pantry

Z Mansion – Workship Project

Northminster Presbyterian Church

Saguaro Christian Church

His Presence Church Arizona

Casa Maria Soup Kitchen

Tucson Food Share

Friendship Ministry Baptist Church

Impact of Southern Arizona

God’s Vast Resources

Trinity Food Bank

Haven Totes

These are just a small amount of food pantries available–there are likely a handful more around your home. In a moment of uncertainty, preparation, honest communication, and knowing your local support options can make a big difference. You may not be able to replace every dollar lost from SNAP—but you can act now to fill the gap and keep your family nourished.

With Thanksgiving around the corner also utilize organizations providing food boxes with a turkey–sign up now to make sure your family can still get one. Here are some places offering resources:

Elks Lodges

Vineyard Church

Phoenix Rescue Mission

Lerner and Rowe

United Food Bank

If the holidays looks different for your family this year, please remember—your value as a parent has never depended on one meal or one day. What matters most are the moments you share, the laughter around the table, and the love you give your kids every single day. Create a new tradition this year, or turn an ordinary dinner into something special. The memories you make together will mean far more than the menu ever could.

