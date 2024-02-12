RAK Eats: Koibito Poke

Treat your family to healthy food that you can feel good about when you dine out at Koibito Poke. With a wide variety of options, you can create bowls that are customized to everyone’s individual likings and preferences.

About Koibito Poke

Influenced by traditional Hawaiian and Japanese flavors and ingredients, Koibito Poke (Koibito meaning “love” in Japanese) encourages its guests to love their bodies — and show their bodies some love — by providing fresh, clean whole foods that are good for you, and taste good too.

My husband, son, and I had a chance to try out Koibito Poke together a few weeks ago. We were excited to know that we could still stick to our new year’s resolution of eating fresh, healthy, and high protein meals but not do any of the cooking!

To be honest, I was a little nervous at first because neither of us are seafood eaters, so we weren’t too sure about going to a poke place. But, in addition to its traditional poke options such as tuna, shrimp, and salmon, Koibito Poke also offers tofu and chicken options as well!

How it Works

We decided to each build our own bowls (and one for our son). You start with a base, which includes your choice of brown rice, white rice, cauliflower rice, or spring mix. You can even combine bases if you’d like.

Next, you select a protein. My son and I got tofu and my husband got chicken. Depending on the size of your bowl, will determine how many scoops of protein you get.

Then, it’s the fun part where you can select a variety of healthy and fresh toppings such as pineapple, cucumbers, red and green onions, edamame, kale, cilantro, and more!

Pick the sauce (or sauces) of your choice, and choose from a variety of premium toppings and garnishes like sesame seeds, crispy garlic, or wasabi to finish it all.

A Delicious Place for the Whole Family

I loved how we could each get the bowl of our liking and truly customize every component. We devoured our bowls and even saved a little room for dessert to try out the pineapple soft serve. Yum!

This will definitely be in our rotation of healthy places to dine. For the full menu or to find a location near you, visit https://koibitopoke.com/

Enter for your chance to win a $25 gift card to dine at Koibito Poke!