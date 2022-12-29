Warm and Cozy Lasagna Soup Recipe

TikTok’s viral lasagna soup is currently trending, and it’s the perfect dish for when you’re craving something warm and cozy and also easy to clean-up!

This one pot soup is sure to remind you of home-cooked meals you had as a kid during winter months, and it doubles as a great lunch option any day of the week.

Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen in Phoenix offered a recipe for their take on the viral Lasagna Soup:

Ingredients

Yield: 2

1 pound lean ground beef

1 pound ground Italian sausage

Salt and freshly ground black pepper , to taste

2 yellow onions, 1 medium size carrots, 1 celery stalk chopped

2 Tablespoon olive oil

6 cloves garlic , minced

24 ounce ground tomatoes (canned; or marinara sauce)

0.5 teaspoon red pepper flakes

14 cups chicken broth (or vegetable broth)

18 lasagna noodles, broken into pieces

20 ounces ricotta cheese (or cottage cheese)

2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

fresh basil , for serving

Instructions

In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Toss in diced onion, celery, and carrots and sauté for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add in minced garlic and cook for another minute or two. Add in ground beef and sausage. Season with salt and pepper as you cook. Stir in marinara sauce, spices, and broth. Return meat to pot and continue cooking for an additional 20 minutes on low heat. Bring to boil then add lasagna noodles (broken into 4ths) to pot and reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until noodles are tender. In a small bowl, stir together mozzarella, Parmesan and ricotta cheeses Ladle the hot soup into bowls, and dollop a scoop of the cheese mixture on top. Garnish with fresh basil, sprinkle parmigiano cheese on top.



Sfizio is a one-year old locally owned and operated family restaurant concept that emphasizes the belief that there is no room for compromises in ingredients. The chef-driven menu is derived from Rocco’s roots in the South of Italy combining traditional flavors with a modern cuisine.

Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen is located at 21050 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix. Sfizio is open for lunch and dinner Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. They offer dinner Saturday 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Sunday 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Happy hour is offered from 3 – 6 p.m. in the bar only. For more information about Sfizio visit https://www.sfizioitaliano.com/