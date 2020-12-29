Friday, January 1, 2021
MIM launches standards-based online learning collections for grades K-12

RAK Staff
Musical Instrument Museum, online learning
Screenshot courtesy of the MIM.

On Monday, Jan. 4, the Musical Instrument Museum will launch four standards-based video collections for Spring 2021, including three virtual field trips and one virtual Artist Residency.

The field trips video collection guides K-12 students as they explore geography, discover MIM’s galleries, and create their own music. Each collection includes five to seven tour videos with related content, an educator guide, and a student activity sheet.

The virtual Artist Residency Program provides students opportunities to learn about music firsthand through a prerecorded, interactive performance. The spring resident artist is Phoenix-based rapper Mega Ran. As an option, students can attend a live Q&A session with the artist via Zoom on selected dates.

Cost per video collection for one semester: $2 per student, $200 per school or $1,000 per district; free access may be available to students from Title 1 schools and programs.
Request access at https://mim.org/field-trips/virtual-field-trip-and-artist-residency-access-request/ or send questions to grouptours@MIM.org

Mega Ran, Year in Random
Screenshot from Mega Ran Facebook video: “2020: The Year In Random House PART 1!” Click on the photo to watch the video.

