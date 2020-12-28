Friday, January 1, 2021
Nominations sought for Junior Achievement of Arizona’s 18 Under 18

Junior Achievement of Arizona’s annual 18 Under 18 awards program honors 18 outstanding young people in Arizona up-and-comers who show exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, community service and an overall extraordinary skill set.

Nominees must attend an Arizona K-12 school and submissions must include:

  • Examples demonstrating an exemplary track record in all four of the judging criteria categories: Entrepreneurial Spirit, Leadership, Making the Community Better, and Extraordinary Skillset.
  • One letter of reference from someone other than the nominator.
  • A creative submission to support the nominations (photo, video, PowerPoint, song, etc.).

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 24, 2021. Honorees will be recognized at a special event in the spring.

Find a 2021 nomination form at 18under18.org. For more information call 480-377-8500 or write to 18Under18@jaaz.org

