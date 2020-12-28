Nominations sought for Junior Achievement of Arizona’s 18 Under 18

Junior Achievement of Arizona’s annual 18 Under 18 awards program honors 18 outstanding young people in Arizona — up-and-comers who show exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, leadership, community service and an overall extraordinary skill set.

Nominees must attend an Arizona K-12 school and submissions must include:

Examples demonstrating an exemplary track record in all four of the judging criteria categories: Entrepreneurial Spirit, Leadership, Making the Community Better, and Extraordinary Skillset.

One letter of reference from someone other than the nominator.

A creative submission to support the nominations (photo, video, PowerPoint, song, etc.).

The deadline for nominations is Jan. 24, 2021. Honorees will be recognized at a special event in the spring.

Find a 2021 nomination form at 18under18.org. For more information call 480-377-8500 or write to 18Under18@jaaz.org