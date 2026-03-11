Pink Eye: The 3 Different Types & How to Treat Them



By Dr. Jessica Schrand

Pink eye is an ugly-looking disease that affects roughly 3 million school-age children nationwide every year. In fact, it causes approximately 3 million missed school days annually. Several parents have the misconception that there’s only one type of pink eye and that it has one specific look. However, there are actually three different types.

Conjunctivitis, otherwise known as pink eye, can be caused by a virus, allergies, or bacteria. Symptoms, treatment options, and how contagious it is all depend on the type of pink eye affecting the kid.

Viral Conjunctivitis:

Viral pink eye is caused by a virus, such as the common cold. This is one of the most contagious types of pink eye. It produces a watery discharge, affecting one eye, then sometimes traveling to the other. This can last 1-2 weeks.

This type of pink eye tends to be secondary to illness. Therefore, treating symptoms with antiviral support is key. Vitamin C, Zinc, Vitamin D, and Elderberry can all help relieve symptoms.

Bacterial Conjunctivitis:

Bacterial pink eye is caused by a bacteria, producing thick, sticky yellow, or green discharge. This one tends to be the scariest-looking as it can cause eyelids to stick shut in the morning.

This type of pink eye can go away on its own; however, symptoms can persist for 10 days to 2 weeks and is highly contagious.

Topical antibiotic eyedrops can be used to treat symptoms. When treated, symptoms usually begin to improve within 24 to 48 hours and typically last five to seven days.

Allergic Conjunctivitis:

Allergic pink eye is triggered by environmental allergens. This type of pink eye is the most common in the Spring and Summer, especially in Arizona, when there’s a high rate of seasonal allergies.

Symptoms include intense itching, tearing, and redness in both eyes, and it is not contagious. Treat symptoms the way you would seasonal allergies. Reduce exposure to allergens in the home by washing sheets, using air purifiers, and vacuuming twice a week. Make sure the vacuum has a filter. If it doesn’t, dust and pollens will fly everywhere, being counterproductive. It’s also a good idea to remove stuffed animals because they collect dust. Antihistamines such as Claritin can also help, as well as Vitamin C.

Pink eye can look scary. However, there are several ways to treat symptoms depending on the type that the kid might have. In fact, if it’s allergy-induced, it may not even be contagious. If symptoms worsen or don’t improve, contact your child’s health care provider.

About the Author

Dr. Jessica Schrand is a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine at Live Well Wellness Center in Chandler, Arizona. She constantly treats teenagers with different types of pink eye.