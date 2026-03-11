Wednesday, March 11, 2026
HomeArticlesPink Eye: The 3 Different Types & How to Treat Them
ArticlesHealth and Safety

Pink Eye: The 3 Different Types & How to Treat Them

RAK Staff
RAK Staff
0


By Dr. Jessica Schrand 

Pink eye is an ugly-looking disease that affects roughly 3 million school-age children nationwide every year. In fact, it causes approximately 3 million missed school days annually. Several parents have the misconception that there’s only one type of pink eye and that it has one specific look. However, there are actually three different types.

Conjunctivitis, otherwise known as pink eye, can be caused by a virus, allergies, or bacteria. Symptoms, treatment options, and how contagious it is all depend on the type of pink eye affecting the kid.

Viral Conjunctivitis:

Viral pink eye is caused by a virus, such as the common cold. This is one of the most contagious types of pink eye. It produces a watery discharge, affecting one eye, then sometimes traveling to the other. This can last 1-2 weeks.

This type of pink eye tends to be secondary to illness. Therefore, treating symptoms with antiviral support is key. Vitamin C, Zinc, Vitamin D, and Elderberry can all help relieve symptoms.

Bacterial Conjunctivitis:

Bacterial pink eye is caused by a bacteria, producing thick, sticky yellow, or green discharge. This one tends to be the scariest-looking as it can cause eyelids to stick shut in the morning.

This type of pink eye can go away on its own; however, symptoms can persist for 10 days to 2 weeks and is highly contagious.

Topical antibiotic eyedrops can be used to treat symptoms. When treated, symptoms usually begin to improve within 24 to 48 hours and typically last five to seven days.

Allergic Conjunctivitis:

Allergic pink eye is triggered by environmental allergens. This type of pink eye is the most common in the Spring and Summer, especially in Arizona, when there’s a high rate of seasonal allergies.

Symptoms include intense itching, tearing, and redness in both eyes, and it is not contagious. Treat symptoms the way you would seasonal allergies. Reduce exposure to allergens in the home by washing sheets, using air purifiers, and vacuuming twice a week. Make sure the vacuum has a filter. If it doesn’t, dust and pollens will fly everywhere, being counterproductive. It’s also a good idea to remove stuffed animals because they collect dust. Antihistamines such as Claritin can also help, as well as Vitamin C.

Pink eye can look scary. However, there are several ways to treat symptoms depending on the type that the kid might have. In fact, if it’s allergy-induced, it may not even be contagious. If symptoms worsen or don’t improve, contact your child’s health care provider.

About the Author

Dr. Jessica Schrand is a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine at Live Well Wellness Center in Chandler, Arizona. She constantly treats teenagers with different types of pink eye.

Previous article
Celebrate Stories, Culture and Community at the Tucson Festival of Books
RAK Staff
RAK Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,637FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO
MORE STORIES

Cancer vaccine approved for adults as well as tweens and teens

Enter to win tickets to Zoo Lights at the Phoenix Zoo

Enter to win a digital code for Trolls Band Together

Emergency Room and Urgent Care Q&A with Richard Engel, MD

Dignity Health and Phoenix Children’s to debut Women’s and Children’s Pavilion

Annual Diaper Drive, Eileen Rogers

Join the Diaper Lady to help families in need